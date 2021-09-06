Season 5 double ending shocks fans; see reactions

the fifth season of Rick and Morty, animation of Dan Harmon (community) to the channel adult swim, came to an end last Sunday (5), in the United States. Fortunately, to the delight of Brazilians, it didn’t take long for episodes 9 and 10 to be made available in our country. THE HBO Max, which aired the fifth year simultaneously, has already put the segments on the platform and many fans have watched — and reacted a lot.

Launched in 2013, Rick and Morty tells the story of Rick, a scientist who is a genius, but also a sociopath, who drags his shy grandson Morty on dangerous and wild adventures across the universe, in episodes that mix parallel dimensions, alien worlds and family dramas that go from the existential to the emotional.

Episodes 9 and 10, titled “Forgetting Sarick Mortshall” and “Rickmurai Jack”, respectively, followed the unfolding of the season, which was renewed in 2018. The double ending was announced by the adult swim network in August of this year.

Check out the extreme reactions from web fans below: