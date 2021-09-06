Series D has knockout games defined; check out the duels of the second phase of the Brazilian | brazilian series d

This Sunday, the 2021 edition of the D Series had all the matches of the second phase of the tournament defined. From now on, the Fourth Division of Brazilian football starts the knockout of access. Atlético-CE, with a victory over Sousa, was the last club to qualify.
Now with 32 teams in contention for four spots in Serie C 2022, so were the duels of the second phase*:
Castanhal x Moto Club
Itabaiana x America-RN
– Classifieds face each other in the round of 16
4th of July x Penarol-AM
ABC x Retro
Guarany de Sobral x Galvez
Campinas x Sergipe
São Raimundo-RR x Paragominas
Juazeirense x Atlético-CE
Aparecidense x Caldense
FC Rattlesnake x Cyanorte
Good Sport x União Rondonópolis
Portuguese x Caxias
Railway x Brasiliense
Santo André x Esportivo-RS
Nova Mutum x Uberlândia
Joinville x Bangu
*Teams on the left play the home lap game because they had a better campaign in their groups. The path of the final octaves is also defined. The winner of the Rail vs. Brasiliense match, for example, takes whoever passes from Santo André vs Esportivo-RS.
Campinense takes second in Group 3 — Photo: Samy Oliveira / Campinense
Over the next two weekends (September 12th and 19th), the second phase matches will be held. As in the last edition, the away goal is not qualified. In case of a tie in the match (sum of the round-trip games), the decision goes to penalties.
- Group 1: Castanhal, São Raimundo-RR, Galvez and Penarol-AM
- Group 2: Guarany de Sobral , 4th of July, Moto Club and Paragominas
- Group 3: ABC, América-RN, Campinense and Atlético-CE
- Group 4: Juazeirense, Itabaiana, Sergipe and Retro
- Group 5: Aparecidense, Nova Mutum, União Rondonópolis and Brasiliense
- Group 6Attractions: Railway, Good Sport, Uberlândia de Caldense
- Group 7: Portuguese, Santo André, Cianorte and Bangu
- Group 8: FC Cascavel, Joinville, Esportivo-RS and Caxias
Atlético-CE beats Sousa and takes the last place in Serie D — Photo: Kely Pereira/Atlético-CE
After the round of 16, the eight teams classified will be organized by best campaign, adding up the points of all phases. The 1st takes the 8th; the 2nd x 7th; 3rd x 6th and the 4th x 5th. Whoever advances to the semifinals, guarantees access to the 2022 Series C.
- Second level: outbound games (September 12th) and back (September 19th)
- Round of Octaves: out (September 26) and back (October 3)
- Quarter finals, definition of who goes up and using the VAR: outbound (October 10th) and back (October 17th)
- Semifinals: outbound (October 24th) and back (October 31st)
- Final: out (November 7th) and back (November 14th)