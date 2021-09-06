Series D has knockout games defined; check out the duels of the second phase of the Brazilian | brazilian series d

This Sunday, the 2021 edition of the D Series had all the matches of the second phase of the tournament defined. From now on, the Fourth Division of Brazilian football starts the knockout of access. Atlético-CE, with a victory over Sousa, was the last club to qualify.

Now with 32 teams in contention for four spots in Serie C 2022, so were the duels of the second phase*:

Castanhal x Moto Club

Itabaiana x America-RN

– Classifieds face each other in the round of 16

4th of July x Penarol-AM

ABC x Retro

Guarany de Sobral x Galvez

Campinas x Sergipe

São Raimundo-RR x Paragominas

Juazeirense x Atlético-CE

Aparecidense x Caldense

FC Rattlesnake x Cyanorte

Good Sport x União Rondonópolis

Portuguese x Caxias

Railway x Brasiliense

Santo André x Esportivo-RS

Nova Mutum x Uberlândia

Joinville x Bangu

*Teams on the left play the home lap game because they had a better campaign in their groups. The path of the final octaves is also defined. The winner of the Rail vs. Brasiliense match, for example, takes whoever passes from Santo André vs Esportivo-RS.

Over the next two weekends (September 12th and 19th), the second phase matches will be held. As in the last edition, the away goal is not qualified. In case of a tie in the match (sum of the round-trip games), the decision goes to penalties.

Group 1 : Castanhal, São Raimundo-RR, Galvez and Penarol-AM

: Castanhal, São Raimundo-RR, Galvez and Penarol-AM Group 2 : Guarany de Sobral , 4th of July, Moto Club and Paragominas

: Guarany de Sobral , 4th of July, Moto Club and Paragominas Group 3 : ABC, América-RN, Campinense and Atlético-CE

: ABC, América-RN, Campinense and Atlético-CE Group 4 : Juazeirense, Itabaiana, Sergipe and Retro

: Juazeirense, Itabaiana, Sergipe and Retro Group 5 : Aparecidense, Nova Mutum, União Rondonópolis and Brasiliense

: Aparecidense, Nova Mutum, União Rondonópolis and Brasiliense Group 6 Attractions: Railway, Good Sport, Uberlândia de Caldense

Attractions: Railway, Good Sport, Uberlândia de Caldense Group 7 : Portuguese, Santo André, Cianorte and Bangu

: Portuguese, Santo André, Cianorte and Bangu Group 8: FC Cascavel, Joinville, Esportivo-RS and Caxias

After the round of 16, the eight teams classified will be organized by best campaign, adding up the points of all phases. The 1st takes the 8th; the 2nd x 7th; 3rd x 6th and the 4th x 5th. Whoever advances to the semifinals, guarantees access to the 2022 Series C.