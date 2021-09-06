Serrana, SP, begins to vaccinate elderly population with a booster dose of CoronaVac | Ribeirao Preto and Franca

The City of Serrana (SP) and the Butantan Institute will start applying this Monday (6) the additional dose of CoronaVac to residents over 60 years of age. The expectation is that 1.5 thousand people will receive the reinforcement throughout the day. In all, five thousand doses were donated to the municipality by the institute for the new stage of the immunization campaign against Covid-19, which will cover the entire elderly population.

According to Mayor Léo Capitelli (MDB), all seniors who have completed the vaccination schedule will receive the booster, including those who took the two doses less than 180 days. The Ministry of Health and the government of São Paulo stipulate this minimum interval for receiving the additional dose.

Still, Capitelli said the strategy is safe and important to stop the advance of the delta variant, which has already infected two residents of the city. In early 2020, residents of Serrana volunteered for Project S, a clinical study that demonstrated the effectiveness of CoronaVac in an entire population.

In June, results presented by Butantan showed that symptomatic cases of the disease had an 80% reduction after the two doses of the vaccine, in addition to a 95% drop in the number of deaths in the city in April and a drop of 86% in hospitalizations.

Now, according to the director of Butantan, Dimas Covas, this stage of immunization should precisely observe the possible manifestation of cases of the delta variant.

“Serrana is a true epidemiological laboratory. This will allow us to monitor this possible threat posed by the delta variant. It worries us, without a doubt, and we are taking steps to ensure that the study even responds in relation to this variant. ”

How the new application works

in this Monday, vaccination takes place at the Maria Celina Walter de Assis municipal school, from 9 am to 7 pm. Residents do not need to make an appointment.

During the application, the city hall carries out a new phase of the epidemiological inquiry with the application of rapid tests. Residents who test positive for the coronavirus should take the RT/PCR test, which indicates the infection in the body.

THE vaccination will be suspended on Tuesday (7) because of the Brazilian Independence holiday. THE application will resume on Wednesday (8) and will take place at the Municipal Vaccination Room, located at Rua João Antônio Terçariol, 76.

In Wednesday to Friday (10), the city hall will promote a joint effort, from 4:30 pm to 8:00 pm, at the Maria Celina Walter de Assis Municipal School.

Residents who are bedridden can receive the vaccine at home. The request must be made by calling (16) 99741-8577. Doses for this group begin to be applied on September 13, according to the city.

