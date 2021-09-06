services can get cheaper

Only 30% of the vehicle fleet in Brazil has insurance coverage, totaling around 17 million cars. The data are from Denatran and expose the reality of more than half of Brazilians who cannot afford the policy values ​​offered by the companies. Therefore, the Superintendence of Private Insurance (Susep) published a standard that simplifies and makes the contracting of auto insurance more flexible. In force since September 1st, the measure allows consumers more autonomy to acquire the service that best suits them, being able to opt, for example, for a partial coverage of the vehicle.

The 2004 SUSEP circular, in force until then, established two types of insurance, the Determined Value (VR) and the Referenced Market Value (VMR). The first guarantee a fixed amount to the customer in case of full indemnity for the vehicle, agreed upon at the time of contracting. The second modality establishes that, in cases of full indemnity, the payment would be made in a specified variable amount, in accordance with the quotation reference table for that vehicle, previously fixed in the insurance proposal. But from now on, companies can offer policies with other criteria to determine the maximum indemnity limit (LMI) on the date of occurrence.

In the contracts established with the consumer, the insurances offered comprehensive coverage, guaranteeing indemnity in case of collision, fire, theft, occurrences of optional civil liability (which repairs damage to third parties), in addition to passenger personal accidents, which extend coverage to all the people inside the vehicle. With the new regulations, the contracting party can choose, individually or in combination, different risks to which the insured vehicle is subject. The owner of an old car, for example, who does not consider the risk of theft of his car being relevant, can opt for collision-only insurance, reducing the value of the policy.

According to the superintendent of Susep, Solange Vieira, the changes aim to increase the population’s access to the service. “We have been working so that insurance is increasingly an option for citizens to be able to protect themselves and their assets. It’s about offering more access and choice.” She expects the changes to result in significant market growth over the next few years, in an environment with fewer regulatory constraints.

Attention to contracts

According to lawyer specializing in Insurance Law Rosimar Melo, currently, most companies offer a package of products that makes the price of insurance extremely high for most consumers, leaving many of them out of the market. “With the change, people who did not have this service will be able to hire only what best meets their needs, making monthly fees cheaper.”

Consumers who already have a contract with an insurance company, but would like to purchase the service offered by the new standard, should pay attention to the clauses of the current agreement. “In this case, the parties must comply with what was agreed, but the client can contact the company to try to negotiate a new contract, according to current rules. If the insurer refuses, the consumer can terminate the contract, if it is not within the grace period, and contract with another insurer”, explains the lawyer.

To close a contract, it is very important that the consumer carefully read the proposal and the general conditions of the insurance. The advisor to the Superintendence of Procon/JF, Samantha Lennard, explains that these general conditions of the document contain a series of important information, for example, criteria for updating values, grace period, excluded risks and documents required in case of payment indemnity, among others. “It is essential that the consumer is also aware of receiving the policy (for individual insurance) or individual certificate (for collective insurance) and, if applicable, periodic statements. This document proves the relationship signed between the parties and contains relevant information.”

Vehicle Protection X Auto Insurance

Another reason to alert the consumer is in relation to unsupervised companies that offer the vehicle protection service. According to the National Confederation of Insurers (CNseg), the supervisory and consumer protection bodies face a significant growth in the number of complaints from people harmed by these associations. In recent years, Susep has already filed more than 200 public civil actions, of which 29 had recognized the illegality of the actions of these companies.

The president of CNseg, Marcio Coriolano, warns that vehicle protection is a service offered by associations that sell products falsely characterized as safe. According to him, these companies are not inspected and have no financial structure guarantee to honor their commitments. Auto insurance is offered by insurance companies, supervised by SUSEP, and consumers have their rights protected by the Consumer Defense Code. “It is a reliable service, consumers receive their compensation with security, certainty and ease.”

To check if the company is within the regulation, the consumer can consult the website of the Superintendency of Private Insurance (SUSEP).