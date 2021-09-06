Seven exercises that help during sex | health

The practice of physical activity, in addition to promoting a healthy life, can result in a more active and intense sexual relationship. When a person has a sports routine, their entire body will respond positively, delivering greater flexibility, better breathing, and muscle strengthening. In addition, with exercise, the body naturally produces more serotonin and endorphins, increasing the feeling of well-being and pleasure, which contributes to reducing stress and anxiety. On Sex Day, understand how exercise can help performance.

+ Sex before sport brings more energy and helps with recovery

1 of 1 Sex physical activity I athlete — Photo: Istock Getty Images Physical activity sex and athlete — Photo: Istock Getty Images

How does exercise help in sexual practice?

According to sexologist Gabriela Marinho, being in contact with the body through physical activity helps us to have a greater connection with ourselves. This is related to knowing your own wants, fears and feelings.

– Know my limits, like the feeling of touch. In addition to contributing a lot to creativity, we are safer to try new positions without losing our breath. – says the sexologist.

How many calories do you spend on sex?

According to a study published in the scientific journal Plos One in 2013, the caloric expenditure of sexual activity, on average, is 3 to 4 calories per minute, with a metabolic equivalent (MET) similar to that of walking at 6 km/h . However, this varies from couple to couple, emphasizes sexologist Ivete Soares. Many things must be taken into account, such as height, body mass and age, which can be better studied through a private consultation with a professional sexologist.

Can exercise relieve pain?

Ivete explains that the release of endorphins increases the feeling of comfort and can act as a muscle relaxant and natural analgesic.

– This release happens in physical activity and also in the sexual act”, he adds, drawing an approximation between the two practices – comments Ivete.

Can sex be considered exercise?

According to the experts, you can say yes. By moving different muscles of the body, the entire body musculature is worked. The act can be considered an aerobic exercise, which strengthens the muscles and promotes physical and mental well-being. However, it does not replace regular physical exercise, going to the gym, among others.

How to have a better sex life?

For Gabriela, without a doubt, those who exercise frequently and are healthy have a better sex life than those who are sedentary. According to the sexologist, sedentary people tend to have more difficulty leaving their comfort zone.

– What often happens are people who even feel sexual desire, but at night they are lazy and unwilling to have quality sex. They prefer, then, to remain in the comfort zone. This turns into a cycle that disrupts the lives of partners and the self-esteem of the person – explains Gabriela.

Ivete complements by remembering the intimate relationship between physical and mental health.

– We are individual beings, and the way each one expresses and shares their sexuality is very particular. If we consider the physical part, it improves conditioning, flexibility, blood circulation. All of this can improve the physical performance of intercourse. However, all these things need to be related to good mental health, and physical activity also contributes to this – explains the sexologist.

What exercises should I do?

EU Atleta spoke with physical educator Fabi Azevedo, graduated from USP, and currently a personal trainer at the Reebok gym. She indicated a series of exercises that can help improve sexual intercourse. It is important to practice each one two to three times a week for healthy development.

According to Fabi, the squat is ideal for exercising leg and glute muscles, in addition to strengthening for numerous positions.

sumo squat

Be sure to keep your feet apart, the correct distance being slightly wider than shoulder-width apart;

The toes should be out at a 45° angle;

Then inhale while bending your knees (performing the squat) and sink your hips until your thighs are parallel to the floor;

Keep your back very straight and aligned. Push your heels towards the floor;

Finally, return to the starting position.

Arm flexion

To start, lie down on the floor, face down;

Rest your hands on the floor below your shoulders and slightly wider than your shoulders apart;

Extend your elbows, bringing your whole body up at once;

Don’t forget to keep your back in line with your torso;

Bend your elbows and return almost to the starting position, without touching your body to the ground;

Take a short break and repeat the movement one more time.

Climber

Rest your hands on the floor;

One leg is in front, with the knee bent, while the other is extended;

In one move, you reverse this position, as shown in Fabi’s video;

The forward leg, bending the knee, does not touch the ground. Support is provided by the back leg, which is extended.

Effective for working your heart rate and gaining breath in sex, spending time on breathing exercises like the climber and burpee not only improve your health, but also prolong the time of sexual activity.

Burpee

The starting position should be standing.

Squat down and rest your hands on the floor. The width should be greater than shoulder width. The arms are extended.

Then push your legs back, keeping your hands in the same place, to get into a plank position.

Do a full push-up.

Then another small jump, go back to step 2, with hands and feet flat on the floor.

Finally, stretch yourself with a heel! Use all your strength to jump as high as you can.

Isometric board

Lie on your stomach;

I support my forearms on the floor. They should be parallel and about a width apart from the shoulders;

Don’t forget to keep your palms facing down and your elbows below your shoulder line;

Then lift your hips and keep your body aligned, keeping your weight only on your toes and forearms;

Make sure the abdomen is always contracted; 6

Remain in position for the time stipulated by your trainer or staff.

Fabi explains that the isometric board and the bridge (pelvic elevation) help to strengthen the pelvic muscles and also the “core”, involving the abdomen, buttocks and legs.

Pelvic Elevation

Lying on the floor, leave your arms and palms on the floor;

The knees must be bent;

Then lift your hips, with your buttocks contracted.

Return to starting position.

Ask your trainer or personal how many sets you should do.

In the video, Fabi teaches how to stretch three regions of the body. The educator explains that stretching itself has no direct relationship with pain prevention.

– The gain in mobility increases the variation in the repertoire of sexual positions, as well as the decrease in muscle tension also promotes fewer events such as cramps, difficulty in walking after the act, among other complaints – concludes Fabi.

Thigh Back Stretch

Thigh Back Stretch

Stretching to the groin region

Stretching to the groin region

Stretching for the inner thigh

Stretching for the inner thigh