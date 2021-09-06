Sex Day! 25 movies with hot scenes on streaming platforms; come see our list!

Whoa, whoa, whoa! This Monday (6), the International Day of Sex is celebrated. The date (6/9) was chosen in 2008 by a condom brand, in an allusion to position 69. Creative, right?! And for you to get inspired and want to innovate in this very special second, the “Cine Gloss Privé” decided to give that helping hand, and gathered 25 really hot productions that are available in the main streaming services!

And it has it anyway, ok?! From productions more focused on romance and suspense stories to dramas that bring deep reflections on various issues. So, prepare the whip, the handcuffs and the popcorn, because today you have, huh, my people!

[Alerta classificação indicativa! As produções abaixo contém cenas de nudez e sexo explícitas. Confira a idade mínima para assistir ao filme!]

“365 days”

We couldn’t start without this movie, could we? In the production, the character Laura Biel is a sales director whose life is turned upside down when, on a trip to Sicily, Italy, Massimo Torricelli, a member of the mafia family, kidnaps her, giving her 365 days to fall in love by him.

Age rating: 18 years old.

Where to watch: Netflix.

– “50 Shades of Gray I, II and III”

Inspired by EL James’ books, the franchise tells the story of literature student Anastasia Steele as she interviews young billionaire Christian Grey, as a favor to her roommate Kate Kavanagh. She sees him as an attractive and brilliant man, and he is equally fascinated by her. Despite being sexually inexperienced, the young woman plunges headlong into this relationship and discovers the pleasures of sadomasochism, becoming the object of submission of the enigmatic Grey.

Age rating: 16 years old.

Where to watch: Globoplay, Telecine Play, Prime Video and Netflix.

– “I Am the Happiness of this World”

Emiliano is a gay man and film director who constantly struggles to assimilate the reality that goes beyond the plans he portrays for his films. He will begin a journey of self-discovery, in which he will be forced to face his transfigured reality.

Age rating: 18 years old.

Where to watch: Netflix.

– “Newness”

Starring actors Nicholas Hoult and Laia Costa, the film tells the story of Martin and Gabi, who meet in a dating app and start dating. When boredom sets in, they find an unusual solution to the problem.

Age rating: 16 years old.

Where to watch: Netflix.

– “Love”

The story follows Murphy’s fond memories of an ex-girlfriend, Electra, whom he hasn’t seen for a few years. The memories take on even stronger contours due to the frustration she feels in relation to her current life, alongside the mother of her child and the child herself.

Age rating: 18 years old.

Where to watch: Telecine Play.

– “Young and beautiful”

During a summer trip with her family in the south of France, young Isabelle has her first sexual experience with a German boy. After returning home, she divides her time between school and her new job as a luxury prostitute, using the pseudonym Lea. She continues to explore her sexuality and soon starts making money from more clients. A tragic incident involving one of them, however, causes his mother to discover his secret activities.

Age rating: 16 years old.

Where to watch: Netflix and Prime Video.

– “The Secret Life of Zoe”

A successful businesswoman seems to have achieved it all—her dream husband she loves, two wonderful kids, and an excellent career. As perfect as her life is, she is still drawn to temptations she cannot resist or cannot escape. As she seeks a secret life, Zoe finds herself risking everything she has when she chooses a dangerous path she may not survive.

Age rating: 16 years old.

Where to watch: Netflix.

– “Duck Butter”

Two women dissatisfied with the lies and infidelities of relationships make a pact to spend 24 hours together, hoping to find a new way to create intimacy and vulnerability.

Age rating: 18 years old.

Where to watch: Netflix.

– “Indecent Proposal”

The couple David and Diana Murphy have a bright future. He is an architect and she works as a stockbroker. But they are going through a financial crisis. In a last-ditch attempt to save their dream house, they head to Las Vegas with the goal of making money at the game and getting their mortgage paid. After the two lose everything, a mysterious billionaire offers a solution to the problem: a million dollars, if he can sleep with Diana.

Age rating: 14 years old.

Where to watch: Netflix.

– “Dry Martina”

Martina is a former pop star who was very successful in Argentina during the 1990s. Now, without fame or any kind of relationship, she doesn’t know what direction in life to take. But the arrival of a missing sister with an attractive boyfriend catches the protagonist’s attention and stirs her dormant desire.

Age rating: 16 years old.

Where to watch: Netflix.

– “Nymphomaniac I and II”

Directed by the controversial Lars Von Trier, the film shows when Joe is found by an older man who offers him help. He takes her home, where she can rest and recover. Upon awakening, Joe begins to tell details of his life to Seligman. Assuming that she is a nymphomaniac and that she is by no means a good person, she recounts some of the sexual adventures she experienced to justify her self-assessment.

Age rating: 18 years old.

Where to watch: Globoplay and Telecine Play.

– “The Companion”

Mitch is a sex-addicted journalist who, desperate for a good story, starts following an upscale hooker.

Age rating: 16 years old.

Where to watch: Globoplay, Amazon Prime

– “Swing – In Pursuit of Pleasure”

David and Alice react differently to the world of polyamory. The couple will face the difficulties of living a romance in a reality like this.

Age rating: 18 years old.

Where to watch: Globoplay.

– “Blue is the hottest color”

Adele is a teenager who faces the challenges of reaching maturity. His life takes an unexpected turn when he meets a charming girl with blue hair, with whom he will begin an intense relationship and a journey of discovery and pleasure.

Age rating: 18 years old.

Where to watch: Telecine Play.

– “The dreamers”

In 1968, young Matthew goes to study in Paris, where he meets twins Isabelle and Theo. The three soon become friends, sharing experiences and relationships, while Paris lives the effervescence of the student revolution.

Age rating: 16 years old.

Where to watch: Telecine Play, Globoplay

– “A Stranger on the Lake”

A lake used as a nudist beach is a leisure destination for the homosexual community. A visitor meets a newcomer at the site, but does not know that he is very dangerous.

Age rating: 18 years old.

Where to watch: Globoplay and Telecine Play.

– “Curious”

Pierre Louÿs is a Parisian poet who decides to flee to Algeria when he discovers that the love of his life, Marie de Regnier, has married his best friend, Henri De Régnier, in search of a better social position. There, he meets Zohar, with whom he shares a passion for erotic photography. Upon returning to France with her, Louÿs meets Marie, who confesses that she still loves him. They start a case that has as a backdrop the erotic photography of Paris, in a game of cat and mouse with the people they involve in their lives.

Age rating: 14 years old.

Where to watch: Telecine Play.

– “Bruna Surfist”

Based on the book “O Doce Veneno do Scorpião”, by Raquel Pacheco, the film tells the story of Raquel, a teenager who is bullied at school and does not feel accepted by her adoptive parents. Despite having a good financial condition, she decides to leave everything to live as a call girl. She adopts the name Bruna Surfistinha and writes in a blog about her experiences with customers.

Age rating: 18 years old.

Where to watch: Telecine Play, Amazon Prime

– “Call Me By Your Name”

The sensitive and only child of the American family of Italian and French Perlman descent, Elio, is facing another lazy summer at his parents’ home in the beautiful, languid Italian countryside. But everything changes with the arrival of Oliver, an academic who came to help with his father’s research.

Age rating: 14 years old.

Where to watch: Telecine Play, Netflix.

– “After”