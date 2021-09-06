Shang-Chi sets record on debut and tops US box office

Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings is the new record holder for best box office of all time on the US Labor Day holiday, easily beating the mark of halloween (2007).

The Marvel adventure grossed $71.4 million in its debut weekend, while the record for horror directed by Rob Zombie was $30.5 million. Labor Day is traditionally a holiday where few people go to the movies in the US.

The remainder of the top 10 at the North American box office is made up of premieres from other weeks, such as the legend of candyman (in 2nd place), Free Guy: Taking Control (in 3rd), Jungle Cruise (5th) and even the previous Marvel movie, Black Widow (on 9th).



Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings have, in addition to Simu Liu as protagonist, names like awkwafina, Tony Leung and Michelle Yeoh in the cast. The direction is in charge of Destin Daniel Cretton, who also signs the script with Andrew Lanham and Dave Callaham.

The feature is already on display in Brazilian cinemas.