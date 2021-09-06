‘Show dos Famosos’: Huck compares Amy Winehouse’s Fiuk with Cleo and Boninho promises to honor Aracy de Almeida | Show of the Famous

Luciano Huck warned: “it’s show time!”. The big debut of the Show dos Famous 2021 has arrived, this Sunday, 5/9. In the cast, nine talents climb the Domingão stage with Huck with the mission to resemble in voice, characterization and gestures of the singers chosen to honor. Diego Hypolito, Fiuk, Gloria Groove, Margareth Menezes, Mariana Rios, Robson Nunes, Thiago Arancam, Vitor Kley and Wanessa Camargo took on the challenge of becoming great music artists and will dispute the champion’s trophy.

“This is not an imitation contest, it’s a performance show, the artist has to live the gesture, the voice, the soul of the person he is paying homage to,” explained Luciano.

The ‘Show of the Famous’ starts a new edition

To open the first day of competition, in Group A, Fiuk was Amy Winehouse, Gloria Groove performed Xanddy, of Samba harmony, and Margareth Menezes honored Little Beija-Flor.

On the panel of judges, cute and Preta Gil, from the fixed jury of the program, evaluated the three performances. As guest judge, the queen Xuxa was present on the opening Sunday.

Check out the panel of judges for the premiere of 'Show dos Famosos'

“You put that hoarse thing in Neguinho’s voice, you getting stiff must have been crazy because you’re the queen of swing and swing. You made that stiff neck that Neguinho has that only goes from one side to the other . You rocked! I was blown away”, praised Preta Gil.

🏅 See Margareth’s notes:

Black Gil: 10

Xuxa: 10

Nice: 9.7

Audience: 9.8

Margareth Menezes pays homage to Neguinho da Beija-Flor

“The main challenge in understanding what Xanddy is is to abandon the diva body and do the hot body, the bofe. Look at your feet on the ground! I wear heels all day, all the time,” said Gloria.

“I’m impressed! I wonder if there’s a higher grade to give? People who know Gloria, you really lent your body, you could see Xanddy holding the microphone, smiling sideways, just missing height [risos]. I just didn’t like it, I loved it! What a voice”, admired Xuxa.

🏅 See Gloria’s notes:

Xuxa: 10

Nice: 9.8

Black Gil: 10

Audience: 9.8

Gloria Groove honors Xanddy from Harmonia do Samba

“I live with challenges, everything that destabilizes me, I go after it to see what happens. My voice is a little low,” reported Fiuk.

“I liked it a lot, it’s difficult to change the tone. Your performance was cool, but I was telegraphing. I was feeling that you had to remember the steps of the rehearsal. I want to see you relaxed, playing, having fun,” said Boninho.

🏅 See Fiuk’s notes:

Nice: 9.7

Xuxa: 10

Black Gil: 10

Audience: 9.9

Fiuk honors Amy Winehouse

After seeing Fiuk’s presentation featuring Amy Winehouse, Luciano Huck said that the participant was similar to his sister, Cleo: “Looking at you, right away, you’re a mix of Amy Winehouse and Cleo too. I’m seeing Cleo .”

“I made this joke in there: they took aim at Amy and hit my sister. I hope she looks good,” said Fiuk.

Boninho: the rigid juror

Boninho has been on the panel of judges at Show dos Famosos for three seasons and was known for being a very demanding evaluator. Joking with the director of TV Globo, Huck compared him to Aracy de Almeida, a singer who was a jury on freshman shows and was also pretty strict.

“Boninho is our Aracy de Almeida”, said the presenter.

“I’m going to make a characterization of Aracy de Almeida”, joked the director.

1st Fiuk and Gloria Groove 39.6

3rd Margareth Menezes 39.5

Participants receive their grades at the ‘Show of the Famous’