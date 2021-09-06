Sikêra Jr. and Patricia Abravanel are prosecuted for the crime of LGBTQIA+phobia · TV News

Sikêra Jr. and Patricia Abravanel will be the target of an administrative proceeding filed by the Government of São Paulo and the Department of Justice for LGBTQIA+phobia. The presenters and their respective broadcasters, RedeTV! and SBT, will answer for discrimination on TV.

João Doria’s government decided to proceed with the action because of the repercussion of recent speeches by communicators. On June 25, Sikêra called the LGBTQIA+ community a “disgraced race” in the National Alert, during a comment about an advertising action by a fast food chain.

Patricia’s case is from June 1st. At Vem Pra Cá, she argued that conservatives have the right to be intolerant of members of the LGBTQIA+ community, as they are still “learning” to deal with diversity.

To TV news, the Communication of the Department of Justice confirmed the case against the daughter of Silvio Santos and the journalist. Presenters and broadcasters will be summoned for a conciliation hearing in the coming days. The Court of Justice of São Paulo should mediate the imbroglio.

A statement from Fernando José da Costa, secretary of Justice and Citizenship, was sent regarding the investigation of the case. Read in full:

“The Government of São Paulo and the Secretariat of Justice and Citizenship do not tolerate intolerance. Discrimination is a crime.

We are opening administrative files for cases of great repercussion in the media to investigate the practice of LGBTphobia against presenter Sikêra Jr, presenter Patricia Abravanel, in addition to two councilors, one from Itararé and the other from São José do Rio Preto.

In 2019 we filed 20 administrative proceedings for LGBTphobia, in 2020 there were 47, an increase of more than 130%.’

Fernando José da Costa, Secretary of Justice and Citizenship”

When contacted, the SBT press office declared that the station “has not received any notification so far”. The same informed the company of Amilcare Dallevo and Marcelo de Carvalho: “RedeTV! informs that it is not aware of the process”.

The report contacted Sikêra’s communication team to comment on the issue, but there was no response until this text was closed.

See the speeches by Sikêra Jr. and Patricia Abravanel who became the target of the lawsuit:

Sikeira calling homosexuals a “disgraceful race” (2:05) should, at the very least, generate the loss of Rede TV’s public concession. pic.twitter.com/Cil2pKVgpm — Bruno Sartori (@brunnosarttori) June 26, 2021