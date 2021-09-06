Sikêra Jr. and Patrícia Abravanel are sued for the crime of LGBT+phobia

Sikêra Jr. and Patrícia Abravanel, and RedeTV! and SBT are being prosecuted for the crime of LGBT+phobia, after the presenter called the LGBT+ community a “disgraceful race” on the program “Alerta Nacional”, and Silvio Santos’ daughter, on “Vem Pra Cá”, defends the ‘right’ of being intolerant towards the community because people are still “learning” to deal with diversity.

he authors of the action are the government of São Paulo and the Secretariat of Justice. The targets of the lawsuit will be summoned in the coming days for the due process hearing.

‘The Government of São Paulo and the Secretariat of Justice and Citizenship do not tolerate intolerance. Discrimination is a crime. We are opening administrative files for cases of great repercussion in the media to investigate the practice of LGBTphobia, in 2020 there were 47, an increase of more than 130%.’ Fernando José da Costa, Secretary of Justice and Citizenship” When contacted, the SBT spokesperson declared that the station “has not received any notification so far,” says the statement.