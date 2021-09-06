Sindtanque-MG confirms stoppage of fuel carriers on the 7th of September holiday – Horizontes

The Union of Transport Companies of Fuels and Petroleum Derivatives of Minas Gerais (Sindtanque-MG) confirmed, this Monday (6), strike of workers in the sector throughout Brazil during the holiday of September 7 “until the constitution federal government is respected”.

“We understand that this fight is not just for transporters, for companies that transport this country. It is not just for the workers, but for the entire Brazilian society”, stated the president of the union, Irani Gomes.

According to the representative of the tankers, the activities will only return after guarantees that the constitution will be respected. The government of Minas was asked to comment on the matter, but has not yet taken a stand.

“Freedom was won with a lot of blood, a lot of struggle and we cannot give it up”, he added.

Last week, Irani had advanced the interest of the class to participate in the protests, as long as they were “orderly, responsible and non-partisan”.

In August, SindTanque signaled that it could trigger a strike movement “as never seen before” if the government of Minas Gerais did not reduce ICMS on products, especially diesel.

Sought, the State clarified, by note, that the rates have not undergone changes recently. According to the Executive, the last changes were in January 2018 (the tax on gasoline went from 29% to 31% and on ethanol, from 14% to 16%) and in January 2012 (the ICMS tax on diesel jumped from 12 % to 15%).

Read more:

September 7: see where the pro and anti Bolsonaro demonstrations in Belo Horizonte will take place

Integrated Care Units work normally in MG this Monday, but close on holidays