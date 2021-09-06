Sony backs down and Horizon Forbidden West will get free PS4 to PS5 upgrade

Company was criticized for recently announcing the pre-sale of the game without the benefit

We recently posted here on Adrenaline about pre-ordering Forbidden West horizon which was released by Sony last Thursday (2). This ad generated immense community outrage, as the company had previously said that the title for Playstation 4 would have free upgrade to the version of Playstation 5, something that was not seen in the pre-order of the Horizon Forbidden West, game that was scheduled for 2021 but ended up being for 2022 due to production delays.

When announcing the pre-sale, the company announced a version for PS4 and another for PS5, costing BRL 299.90 and BRL 349.90, with no upgrade rights for players who purchased the version of Playstation 4, players interested in having a version compatible with both consoles of the Sony would have to purchase the Digital Luxury Edition for the value of BRL 399.50.

After extremely negative repercussion on the side of Sony, the company published yesterday (4) a note from the president Jim Ryan reversing the situation, and now whoever purchases the Playstation 4 version will get a free upgrade to the Playstation 5 version, check out the note confirming the free upgrade below:

“Last year, we made a commitment to provide free updates to our launch titles cross-gen, which included Horizon Forbidden West. While the pandemic’s profound impact has pushed Forbidden West out of the launch window we initially envisioned, we’ll stick to our offer: players who buy Horizon Forbidden West on PlayStation 4 will be able to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version for free.” said Jim Ryan. President and CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment



It was also confirmed by Ryan that the next titles of PS4 will be upgraded to the PS5 for a fee of 10 dollars (in the United States), this will be valid for digital and physical games, including the next one. God of War and Gran Turismo 7 will have this paid upgrade option.

what did you think of the Sony going back to this upgrade story. Forbidden West horizon? And charging for the next titles? Participate in the comments with your opinion!







