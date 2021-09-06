Spider-Man 3 | IMAX Trailer Solves Daredevil Mystery

O demolisher in Charlie Cox did not appear in the trailer for Spider-Man: No Return Home. The mystery was solved once and for all by a fan who went to the cinema to watch Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings, the latest Marvel adventure, and saw the trailer in IMAX format.

User @Gymblonski77 posted his footage of the cinema, in which the expanded dimensions of the IMAX allow him to see the face of the person who appears in the controversial scene, confirming that it is not Cox – in fact, it is just the same police officer who is seen interrogating Peter (Tom Holland) just before in the preview.

Charlie Cox himself had already denied rumors that he would be in the film. “I can promise those aren’t my forearms”, stated in an interview with ComicBook.

Spider-Man: No Return Home will feature Holland as well as Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, among other talents in its cast. The plot, as confirmed by the preview, will bring Parker trying to erase from everyone’s memory that he is Spider-Man, resorting to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to try to change reality.

Jon Watts, who directed the hero’s last two films, returns as director. The premiere of the third movie of the Spider man is scheduled for December 16th.