Sport suffers, has Hernanes sent off and draws goalless against Athletico-PR – 05/09/2021

Athletico-PR and Sport tied for 0-0 tonight (5) in a match valid for the 19th round of the Series A of the Brazilian Championship, played at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba. The result does not favor any of the teams, which extended their fast without a victory in the tournament even further.

With the result, the team from Paraná managed to move up one position in the table and now occupies the 8th place, with 24 points added. Leão da Ilha, on the other hand, also rose one position, but remains another round in the relegation zone, with 17 points.

The next Hurricane match will be on Saturday (11), at 4 pm, at the Independência stadium, against América-MG. Two days later, on Monday (13), Sport hosts Internacional, on Ilha do Retiro, in Recife.

Paraguayan rookie in the field

The match marked the debut of Paraguayan coach Gustavo Florentin, hired last weekend and who accompanied the match against Chapecoense. With the worst attack in the competition so far, the new commander of Sport held marksmanship throughout the week, but by the result of the game, it is something to improve even more.

Who did well: Bento, from Athletico-PR

The goalkeeper Bento was the savior of the Hurricane in the few opportunities that Sport had to kick in the goal. Highlight for two successive defenses at 5 and at 6 still in the first stage, when the defender defended a kick by Tréllez and a header by Thiago Heleno.

Who was wrong: Hernanes sent off and the goal almost scored

Hernanes moved a lot during the match, had freedom in the middle and always gave passing options to progress the game. It would be a relatively perfect match if the midfielder hadn’t lost a goal practically scored 8 minutes into the first half and been sent off at the beginning of the second half for complaint, defrauding Leão da Ilha.

Teams run, get tired and don’t score

The teams moved a lot during the first half of the first half, but they couldn’t hit counterattack plays and ended up going to half-time visibly tired. Hurricane, moved more than Leão da Ilha — the reason was the strategy adopted by Antônio Oliveira who ordered the team, even in defense, to raise the mark.

Clients pressure and visitors defend

Athletico-PR had a lot of difficulty in building plays that often didn’t even make it past the midfield, with Sport scoring in 4-4-2 and preventing Richard, Thiago Heleno and Pedro Henrique from touching the ball between them.

Hernanes breast referee

Hernanes kicked Alagoas referee Denis da Silva Ribeiro Serafim complaining about not marking a foul before a dangerous move from Athletico, but the referee relieved it for Sport’s defensive midfielder, which was widely criticized on Twitter. In the second half he took the second yellow card and was sent off for complaint.

Sport gives up and only defends

During the second half of the second half, Athletico-PR, although not able to score, made the party in constant attacking plays against Sport, taking advantage of the absence of Hernanes and the superiority in the number of players. The team from Recife, with one less, practically gave up trying to open the scoreboard and started to just defend themselves until the final whistle.

chances at the end

Both Sport and Athletico-PR carried out substitutions in their offensive fields to try to avoid a score of 0-0 in the Arena da Baixada. Even so, the changes had no effect and the last clear goal chance for the visiting team came in the 48th minute, with a shot on Mikael’s crossbar. The home team, on the other hand, put pressure on taking advantage of Hernanes’ absence and the last opportunity to open the scoring was Jader’s strong kick, on 44 minutes and saved by Mailson.

DATASHEET:

ATHLETICO-PR 0 x 0 SPORT

Reason: 19th round of the Brazilian Championship – Serie A

Local: Arena da Baixada, Curitiba (PR)

Date and time: 09/05/2021 (Sunday), at 6:15 pm (Brasilia time)

Referee: Denis da Silva Ribeiro Serafim (AL)

Assistants: Ezra Mariano de Lima and Brigida Cirilo Ferreira (both from AL)

Var: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)

Yellow cards: Nikão (ATL), 2x Hernanes (SPO), Maílson (SPO)

Red cards: Hernanes (SPO)

Goals: there was not

Athletic-PR: Bento, Marcinho (Khellven), Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno, Abner, Richard (Jader), Erick, Christian (Jadson), Nikão, Pedro Rocha (Renato Kayzer) and Bissoli. Technician: Antônio Oliveira.

Sport: Mailson, Hayner, Pedro Henrique, Sabino, Sander, Marcão, Zé Welison, Hernandes, Paulinho Moccelin (Everton Felipe), Tréllez (Chico) and André (Mikael). Technician: Gustavo Florentin.