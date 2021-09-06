Statues of Paulo Gustavo and Dona Herminia to be inaugurated in November, in Niterói | Rio de Janeiro

The inauguration of two statues in Niterói, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio, in honor of actor Paulo Gustavo is scheduled to take place in November — one of the comedian and another to perpetuate his best-known character, the Mrs. Herminia .

Born, raised and in love with Niterói, Paulo Gustavo used to show the city in his films and mention it in the theater.

The sculptures will be located in Campo de São Bento, near the Park’s fountain, and will have lighting and a table with stools for people to sit and take pictures.

In the comedian’s size, 1.85m, they will be concrete and have a bronze tone. The pieces are part of a tourist circuit project in homage to the comedian.

The circuit will also have a third statue in honor of the actor, which will be installed by the city hall on the corner of Ator Paulo Gustavo and Lopes Trovão streets, in Icaraí.

Paulo Gustavo died on May 4, aged 42, from Covid-19. He spent more than 50 days in the Hospital Copa Star, in Copacabana.

In May, the city hall installed the 46 signs on Rua Ator Paulo Gustavo, in the neighborhood of Icaraí, after a public consultation that approved the change of the name of the street.

Before, the road, one of the most important in the South Zone of the city, was called Coronel Moreira César.

The street also received a special plaque with the artist’s story.

Paulo Gustavo, characterized as Dona Herminia, walks beside Alexandra Richter's character on the sidewalk of Icaraí Beach in a scene from the 2016 movie "My mother is a play 2".

Paulo Gustavo often showed the Niteroi points in your movies. Residents of the city are used to recognizing her easily in the features of the series “My mother is a play”. The actor was passionate about the city where he was born and also used to quote in his plays.

There are Campo de São Bento, the sidewalk of Praia de Icaraí, the edge of Boa Viagem, the favorite bakery, among other places.

Paulo lived for most of his life in Niterói, in neighborhoods like Icaraí and Santa Rosa, and also in Itaipu, in the Oceanic Region.

The move to Rio de Janeiro took place only after her marriage to doctor Thales Bretas in 2015.

Paulo Gustavo Amaral Monteiro de Barros was born in Niterói on October 30, 1978 and studied theater at the Casa das Artes de Laranjeiras, in Rio, in the same class as Fábio Porchat.

The first play in which he participated was “O Surto”, in which he shared the direction with Fernando Caruso, in 2004. It was in the show that he presented the character for the first time. Mrs. Herminia, which would mark his career forever (see Paulo Gustavo’s outstanding characters in the video below).

The overprotective and hilarious mother got a play of her own in 2006 and arrived at the cinema seven years later.

Together, the three films of “My mother is a play” sold more than 26 million tickets between 2013 and 2020.

The third film had the highest revenue in the history of Brazilian cinema, with R$ 182 million at the box office.

In addition to the success of Dona Hermínia, the actor stood out for the films “My life on Mars” (2018) and “Men are from Mars… and that’s where I’m going” (2014), in which he starred with the actress and friend Monica Martelli. He played the character Hannibal in both comedies.