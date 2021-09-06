Summary resignation of Fernando Diniz. Advisors already suggest Carille – Prism

São Paulo Brazil

31 games, 11 wins, eight draws and 12 losses.

44% use.

Elimination of Libertadores, still in the group stage.

Elimination of the Sudamericana, in the quarter-finals, for Libertad.

Team has already lost the first leg to Athletico Paranaense, for the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil.

A regretful defeat yesterday, against Cuiabá, left the team stagnant in 13th position, in the Brazilian Nationals. It could drop to 15th if São Paulo and Juventude win their games for the 19th round.

This is the scenario of the end of the ‘first round’ of the Brazilian to Santos.

The team is playing worse and worse, spaced out, insecure when the ball comes out, with loose markings, tense.

The team oscillates, it is unstable, it didn’t show confidence.

Fernando Diniz was already charging the athletes with swear words, as he used to do in his final moments at São Paulo.

The pressure to fire the coach was immense, as reported by the blog.

And the dispensation was made official this afternoon.

As the coach refused to resign, he was fired by Santos.

Situation and opposition advisers, cheerleaders, board members are behind President Andrés Rueda’s decision.

The leader was trapped.

Diniz signed a contract with the technician until December 2022, with a termination fine.

And more than that, Rueda promised the coach that by the end of 2021 he would have patience, because the club would undergo a makeover to make the squad cheaper, sell important players, because the club is going through a huge financial crisis. It owes more than R$600 million.

Diniz accepted, but warned the leader that the situation would not be easy. He promised that he would form another team in the middle of the season. And that there was no way to guarantee great results.

Rueda was satisfied, he only asked for commitment. And launching kids from the base.

But both Diniz and Rueda belittled Santos’ charge.

The best known club abroad, two-time world champions, trainer of Pelé and Neymar, would not accept such an easy vexatious campaign. At Paulista, the team went to the last round with a chance of relegation.

Everything indicates that in the Brazilian, the suffocation will be the same.

“The fan has the right to protest. No fan is happy, I’m not happy with the lack of results. Protests are normal, expected, the fan is sure to be angry,” said Diniz, yesterday, after the defeat against the Cuiabá.

But the coach proved to be very wrong in believing that it is only fans who are angry. Influential advisors do not conform to the Santos campaign and wanted a change of coach.

The organized Santos already organized a protest, demanding his departure.

In yesterday’s interview, the coach let slip that the failures are explained by Santos’ lack of money, not his performance.

“Santos needs to sell players, they had to sell. We have Marinho injured. We had a tripod when I arrived.

“Santos are a huge team, they need leading players, so we’re working hard to make up for the absence of these players.”

Diniz has already got used to pressure for resignation at the clubs where he worked. And the blog had the information this morning.

The coach warned Rueda that he would not resign. Was prepared for collection of organized, press. The president who deals with the advisers and members of his board, tired of defeats.

But Rueda did not want to give his approval.

Expose yourself to a political crisis for Diniz.

And sent the technician away.

Advisors already suggest Fábio Carille as a good name, used to working with limited squads at Corinthians.

Rueda decided to face the crisis.

And offered the ‘head’ of Diniz.

The technician was dismissed.

After just 31 games.

Another career failure…