Taliban announces it has taken control of last area of ​​resistance in Afghanistan; rebels deny | World

The Taliban extremist group announced on Monday (6) that it has taken full control of the Panjshir Valley, the last area of ​​Afghanistan held by resistance forces, said the group’s spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid.

Images on social media showed members of the extremist group outside the gate of the government complex in the province of Panjshir.

The National Resistance Front (FNR) denies taking the place, says it will continue to fight and that it maintains “strategic positions” there. “The fight against the Taliban and their partners will continue,” the FNR said on its Twitter account.

Earlier this Sunday (5), the leader of the opposition group said he had received proposals from religious academics for an agreement to be negotiated to end the conflict in the province.

Head of the National Resistance Front, Ahmad Massoud made an announcement on an official Facebook profile in which he declared he was ready to negotiate with extremists. Prior to that, Taliban forces had said they had struggled to reach the capital of Panjshir after protecting neighboring districts.

A mountainous region about two hours from the capital, Kabul, the Panjshir Valley was the only one of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces that is free from Taliban control. (see more in the video below). Extremists seized control of the rest of the country in early August, taking power after the West-backed government collapsed and President Ashraf Ghani fled.

A big meeting of all sides with Ulema’s council of religious scholars could then be held, Ahmad Massoud said.

Earlier, the Afghan media had reported that religious academics had asked the Taliban to accept a negotiated deal to end fighting in Panjshir. There was no immediate response from the extremist group.

Both the armed resistance and the extremist group that took power in the other provinces claim to have caused great damage and death to the opponent. There are reports that the Taliban has blocked humanitarian and medicine access, and cut off communication and electricity in the region.

2 of 2 Panjshir Valley: the only province still resisting the Taliban in Afghanistan — Photo: Lucas Sampaio/G1 Panjshir Valley: the only province still resisting the Taliban in Afghanistan — Photo: Lucas Sampaio/G1

Resistance to USSR and Taliban

Ahmad Massoud is the son of Commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, who was an engineering student at the University of Kabul and became a hero of the anti-Soviet resistance in Afghanistan.

For resistance to the Soviet Union, Massoud Sr. earned the nickname “Lion of Panjshir” and is called by his followers Amir Sahib-e Shahid, which means “our beloved martyred commander”.

Even today the Panjshir Valley is full of Soviet armored carcasses destroyed in unsuccessful battles to conquer it.

In addition to the Soviet Union, in the 1980s, the Taliban also failed to conquer the region when it controlled the country between 1996 and 2001.

Massoud senior was assassinated by al-Qaeda in neighboring Takhar province in 2001, at the time of the 9/11 terrorist attack that triggered the US invasion of Afghanistan.

Due to common enemies, the Panjshir served as a stronghold for the Northern Alliance, an armed group that allied with the US during the 2001 invasion to drive the Taliban out of power and drive al-Qaeda out of the country.