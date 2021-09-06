Teresina has the most expensive gasoline in the country, says ANP survey | Piauí

The capital of Piauí charges, on average, the highest value per liter of regular gasoline in Brazil, R$ 6.49. The data comes from the Price Survey System of the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), which surveyed the prices charged at various stations across the country between August 29 and September 4th.

In Teresina, 41 posts were consulted. In the previous survey, the city was considered the capital of the Northeast with the most expensive gasoline, with an average price of R$ 6.47.

Most expensive gasoline in the country The survey was carried out by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) between the 29th of August and the 4th of September Source: ANP

The Union of Piauí Fuel Stations (Sindipostos) reported that the value is influenced by three factors: the devaluation of the real, distribution logistics and the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS).

Currently, according to a survey by the National Federation of Commerce of Fuels and Lubricants (Fecombustives), Piauí has ​​the second highest ICMS in the country, in the state the tax is equivalent to 30% of the final price of the product, second only to Rio de Janeiro , where 34% are charged.

Why fuel prices are rising – and who are ‘to blame’ for it

The Finance Department of Piauí (Sefaz) states that there has been no change in the ICMS rate on fuels since 2017. The agency says that the constant adjustments are due to the pricing policy practiced by Petrobrás, whose management depends on the Federal Government.

However, Sindipostos pointed out that although the rate has not increased, the amount charged by ICMS increased by 0.46 cents between January and August.

“Sefaz calculates based on the value they believe will be sold. There have been nine increases since January. It started the year with R$1.46 and we started September with R$1.92,” said Alexandre Valença, from Sindipostos.

The manager also stated that transporting the fuel to the capital also contributes largely to the increase in prices. “Unlike other states, we do not have a port and the gasoline that comes here comes by train and truck, this has a high cost,” he reported.

Check out the latest G1 Piauí news