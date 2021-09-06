The birthday boy of the day, Mineirão is a ‘nightmare’ for the Argentine national team

One of the main stages of world football, Mineirão turns 56 this Sunday (5), the day the Brazilian team faces Argentina for the eighth round of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. less this time, it will not be played in Gigante da Pampulha. From 4 pm (GMT), the ball rolls at the Neo Química Arena, Corinthians stadium, in São Paulo.

Inaugurated on September 5, 1965, with a friendly between the Minas Gerais team and River Plate-ARG, the birthday boy of the day brings bad memories to Tite’s opponent and his team. To give you an idea, the hermanos never managed to defeat the Canarinho team at the Belohorizontino stadium.

In the six matches as host, Mineirão ‘saw’ the Brazilian team win five victories and “stumble” in 2008, when Gigante’s score was not changed. In the last duel, even an important record was broken.

On July 3, 2019, Brazil defeated its biggest rival 2-0 and advanced to the Copa América final. At the time, 52,235,000 people paid a ticket to watch the match, which had an income of R$ 18,744,445 million, a record in the stadium’s history.

Until that moment, the maximum mark reached had been registered in the final of Libertadores 2013, between Atlético-MG and Olímpia-PAR, where 56,557 payers paid to watch the game in Mineirão. Income was R$14,176,146 million.

Fans during the semifinal of Copa América between Brazil and Argentina at Mineirão Image: Bruna Prado/Getty Images

Check out all the matches between Brazil and Argentina at Mineirão

1968 – 3 x 2 (friendly match) – Evaldo, Rodrigues, Dirceu Lopes

1975 – 2 x 1 (final stage of Copa America) – Nelinho (2)

2004 – 3 x 1 (Eliminations) – Ronaldo (3)

2008 – 0 x 0 (Eliminations)

2016 – 3 x 0 (Eliminations) – Coutinho, Neymar, Paulinho

2019 – 2 x 0 (Copa America) – Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Jesus