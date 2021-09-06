The impressive meeting between whales and swimmer in Argentina

by

  • Llorente Analysis
  • BBC News World

Whale registered next to a bather

Credit, @maxijonas/BBC

Photo caption,

Maximiliano Jonas registered the meeting by chance

Analia Giorgetti was rowing her board in southern Argentina when she was registered in an encounter she describes as “a magical moment”.

Every year, groups of southern right whales visit the Valdés peninsula to mate.

On one of these visits, Giorgetti was touched by them in the middle of the sea.

“They were submerged, they started to approach curiously,” Giorgetti tells the BBC.