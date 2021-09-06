The most expensive tariff flag on energy bills is dispensed to 720,000 people from Ceará; understand – Business

Consumers of the social tariff in the energy bill will not be impacted by the new water scarcity tariff flag, with this, around 721 thousand Ceará won’t need pay the extra amount, according to data from Enel Ceará.

The water scarcity flag was created and announced last week by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) to pay for high costs production of electricity from thermoelectric plants.

The social electricity tariff is intended for vulnerable customers that are inserted in the CadÚnico (single register), of the federal government, and that have a family income per person of up to half the minimum wage (equivalent to R$ 550 in 2021) per month. The most recent data, from June, indicates 721 thousand people in this situation, according to Enel.

People who receive the BPC (Continued Cash Benefit), which is intended for elderly people over 65 or disabled in a situation of misery.

Finally, the social tariff can also be requested by citizens registered in the CadÚnico with a monthly income of up to three minimum wages (R$ 3,300 in 2021) who have people with illnesses or disabilities in the family whose medical treatment depends on equipment that requires energy consumption. electric.

Customers who receive the social rate stay exempt payments referring to charges such as the CDE (Energy Development Account) and the Proinfa (Incentive Program for Alternative Sources of Electric Energy).

In addition, these consumers have progressive discounts on the account, ranging between 10% and 65%, depending on the consumption range. For quilombolas and indigenous people, the discount can reach 100%.

Water scarcity flag

The water scarcity flag was announced by Aneel last Tuesday (31). According to the regulatory agency, the increase was motivated by the low level of reservoirs of hydroelectric plants, which requires the activation of thermoelectric plants and even the importation of energy, which increases the cost.

With the new tariff flag, the customer will pay BRL 14.20 every 100 kWh (kilowatt hour). In August, the amount charged, referring to the red flag level 2, was R$ 9,492 for every 100 kWh. The increase, therefore, is 49.6% compared to the amount practiced last month. The forecast is that the water scarcity flag will be in effect until April 2022.

In addition to the citizens included in the social tariff, the adjustment will not be applied to the residents of Roraima, since the state is not part of the SIN (National Interconnected System).

Who is entitled to the social tariff?

Enrolled in CadÚnico whose family income per person is less than half the minimum wage (BRL 550 in 2021) per month

Elderly or disabled people in a situation of social vulnerability who receive the BPC (Continued Cash Benefit)

Families enrolled in the CadÚnico with monthly income of up to three minimum wages who have sick or disabled people at home and whose treatment depends on equipment that requires the use of electricity.

How to order the social tariff

The request must be made directly to the electricity concessionaire, in the case of Ceará, Enel. It is necessary to inform: Name, CPF, identity card or other official identification document with photo.

In the case of indigenous people, the rani (Administrative Indigenous Birth Record). Code of the consumer unit to be benefited.

NIS (Social Identification Number), registration code in the Single and, in the case of those who receive the BPC, it is also necessary to inform the benefit number.

In the case of families that have sick or disabled people undergoing treatment with equipment that requires the use of electricity, it is necessary to present a medical report proving the situation.