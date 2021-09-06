‘The Voice Kids’: second day of Tira-Teima has six more classified and closes places for the next stage | 2021

Another The Voice Kids, with plenty of talent and emotion taking over the program’s stage. This Sunday, 5/9, the teams of Gaby Amarantos, Michel Teló and Carlinhos Brown presented themselves in groups of four candidates, on the second day of the Tira-Teima phase, and the coaches had to save two voices, classifying six more participants for the next phase of reality music. Difficult task, right? Come see everything that happened!

The first to take the stage was Allonso Pieroni. The 14-year-old boy, from Jacutinga, Minas Gerais, chose a country classic for his presentation. With the sound of “É o Amor”, a hit by Zezé Di Camargo & Luciano, he showed his talent and touched the technicians.

Then it was the turn of the little Elis Cristine, aged 10, conquered with his unique interpretation of a pop anthem. The girl from Sete Lagoas sang “Billie Jean”, a hit by Michael Jackson, and surprised with her performance.

Helloysa do Pandeiro he took his inseparable instrument and, with a drumming full of swing, made a beautiful performance of “Chiclete Com Banana”, a success in the voice of Jackson do Pandeiro. The 14-year-old girl, from Areia, Paraíba, made everyone dance and received a lot of praise.

Last on the team to perform, Maria Alice Xavier kept the party atmosphere with a hit by the diva Ivete Sangalo. The 12-year-old from Bahia chose “Tempo De Alegria”, made the technicians dance and left everyone longing to run after the trio at Carnival.

Brown was thrilled with his team’s performance and was full of praise for the participants:

“I want to thank you for this opportunity, for us being together. It was amazing what happened today, with your talent and what you represent for culture, in Brazilian popular music. I just want you to have it aware that they are strong and that this is a place where they go to fulfill tasks, and it is a victory to be here.”

After trying to evade the decision, the coach had to face the difficult challenge and chose Helloysa do Pandeiro and Elis Cristine to follow on your team. 👏👏👏 And he made a very special invitation to the two participants who said goodbye to the program. Look that! ⤵⤵

Evelyn Katzer, 12, opened Time Gaby’s works to the sound of a hit by Fábio Jr.. The gaúcha from the city of Camaquã sang “20 e Few Anos” and won over with her interpretation.

Then it was time to Isadora Rodrigues, 11 years old, take the stage. The girl from Teodoro Sampaio, in São Paulo, chose the sertanejo hit “Medo Bobo”, by the sisters Maiara & Maraisa, for her presentation and rocked when she released her voice.

Then, Nicoly Lima performed to the sound of “Leave The Door Open”. The 15-year-old girl from Jaú, São Paulo, gave a beautiful interpretation of Bruno Mars’ success and received many praises.

Ruany Keveny closed the Team Gaby round with the energy up there. The 14-year-old Bahia native from Rio Real chose the hit “Disk Me”, by Pabllo Vittar, and released her voice, leaving the technicians with their mouths open with her talent.

After such beautiful presentations, it was difficult for Gaby Amarantos, who was just proud of her team:

“I’m happy, very happy! Because each one of you is a story, a corner of Brazil, a style, a representation. I’m really feeling with the mission accomplished, you are wonderful”.

The singer ended up choosing Ruany Keveny and Isadora Rodrigues to continue in the dispute. 👏👏👏 Gaby was still touched by Brown’s words before making her decision. See what he said ⤵⤵

Finally, it was time for Team Teló to start its dispute, and Anna Clara Dias opened the works in a big way. The 12-year-old woman from Paraíba chose “Retrovisor”, a hit by singer Fagner, and shone on the show’s stage.

Then it was time to Henry Bonadio show your rock ‘n roll to the sound of “Crazy Train”. The 13-year-old boy from Vinhedo, São Paulo, released his voice with his interpretation of the success of Ozzy Osbourne and left everyone shivering.

Manu Ferraz, 11 years old, soon arrived to leave the romance in the air. The gaúcha from Santa Maria chose the song “Dois Corações e Uma História”, a success in the voice of the duo Zezé Di Camargo & Luciano, and won over with its sweetness.

Ending the afternoon, Maria Victoria made a beautiful interpretation of “Te Amar Foi Ilusão”. The 12-year-old girl from Alto Piquiri, Paraná, released her voice with the hit by Bruno & Marrone and showed a lot of talent on stage.

Teló showed great pride in his team and praised the children:

“I’m very happy. My heart is racing with emotion, with joy, with pride, with everything you’ve done here. How much you’ve grown and how special this afternoon is being, what a beautiful thing!”

After a difficult decision, the coach chose Maria Victoria and Henry Bonadio to follow on your team. 👏👏👏