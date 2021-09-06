The Walking Dead presents new villains with massacre in bloody episode · TV News

The third episode of season 11 of The Walking Dead introduced the series’ new villains in a bloody sequel that resulted in a massacre suffered by the group led by Maggie (Lauren Cohan). In the dead of night, the survivors of Alexandria were attacked by the Shredders, a masked group specializing in combat.

Entitled Hunted, the new chapter begins exactly where the previous one ended. After exiting the Washington subway tunnels, Maggie’s group was ambushed by the Shredders and ended up breaking up in the dark forest to seek salvation.

With a swift and brutal attack, the new villains assassinate Cole (James Devoti) early on in the confrontation. The others manage to escape, but end up separating, while Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) is wounded in the leg.

The highlight of the episode is Maggie, who spends part of the plot escaping death while seeking shelter in an abandoned mall. Inside, she battles and defeats a few Shredders before reuniting with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Alden (Callan McAuliffe).

DISCLOSURE/AMC

The confrontation at the mall leaves Alden injured and forces a forced truce between Maggie and Negan to help his friend. On the way, they re-encounter Agatha (Laurie Fortier) and a dying Duncan (Marcus Lewis), who was mortally wounded in the clash with the Shredders. The strongman still has time to say goodbye to Maggie, who sticks a knife in his head so he doesn’t turn into a zombie.

In an attempt to continue the mission to find food in Meridian, the assembled group is surrounded by a horde of zombies in the forest. Maggie, Negan and Alden manage to escape, but Agatha is bitten and then devoured by the undead, causing yet another casualty among the survivors.

While Gabriel remains alone in the woods, the trio manages to find shelter in an abandoned church. Unable to leave one of her own behind, Maggie refuses to leave Alden, but is convinced to keep him hidden at the site while continuing her mission with Negan. The duo follows the path together, but without reducing the tension that inhabits between the two.

The other standout core of the episode is Alexandria, whose residents continue to try to rebuild the community after the battle with the Whispers. Led by Carol (Melissa McBride), a group also goes out into the woods looking for horses to replace those killed in the clash. In this way, they will be able to move around to hunt for food or carry heavier loads.

DISCLOSURE/AMC

Maggie helps Alden survive

In the sequels involving Alexandria, The Walking Dead barely advances its plot. Hunted’s best moments are in the hunt for the Shredders by Maggie’s group, who rescue the horror characteristic of the attraction’s first seasons.

The absence of Princesa’s core (Juanita Sanchez), about to enter the Commonwealth, was missed and could further oxygenate the episode. The intro of the New World Order arc promises to move the series’ last season, but the decision to further swindle the audience with unnecessary subplots could alienate a portion of fans who remain faithful to the attraction.

The new episode of The Walking Dead is available exclusively on Star+, as will the entire 11th season of the series. Watch a teaser below: