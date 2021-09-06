‘There was no procedural damage’, says Camilo about fire in the Court of Justice; see what is known | Ceará

“It is regrettable what happened. It is important that no one was injured, only the security personnel were at the time and they all left. There was no procedural damage, as all the processes are now digitized. We will wait for the experts to carry out the evaluation”, said Camilo Santana .

According to the Fire Department, the flames at the headquarters of the Court of Justice started around 4 am, in the agency’s warehouse. About 60 agents are at the site fighting the flames, which have already been controlled from the outside. The building was interdicted by the Civil Defense.

See fire at the headquarters of the Court of Justice of Ceará

See what is known for the following questions:

Was there a destruction of the legal processes? What caused the fire? What was the damage? How will the service to the public be? Is there a risk of the building collapsing?

Was there a destruction of the legal processes?

TJ President says he will maintain remote activities after building fire

As Governor Camilo Santana, all files are digitized, that is, there was no procedural damage.

What caused the fire?

The authorities present avoided speculating what might have caused the fire. Governor Camilo Santana said he would await an appointed report, which started the flames

Computers, air conditioners, furniture and windows outside the building were destroyed. The fire destroyed the warehouse and spread through the two floors of the building, but not in all areas.

How will the service to the public be?

As the governor, State equipment was made available to the body, including the Events Center, which can be used to temporarily accommodate the functioning of the Court.

I’ve already made myself available to President Nailde, so that we can recover the building as quickly as possible, and I’ve also made available state equipment. We can use the Events Center to temporarily accommodate the functioning of the Court, it will depend a lot on the situation, on the evaluation after the work of the firefighters”, says the governor.

Part of the justice servers already work in telework (home office) due to the Covid-19 pandemic and must remain in this model due to the fire.

Also according to Camilo, service to the public at the Court of Justice should not be affected, as many services were being offered in remote format, but everything will depend on the assessment of the firefighters.

“It will be up to the Court to inform. Many were already working digitally, via the Internet, I believe they will continue. But it will only be able to assess after the work of the firefighters,” said the governor.

Is there a risk of the building collapsing?

Firefighter Colonel Ronaldo Araújo, responsible for the fire control operation, said in an interview at the scene that he “believes that the building is capable of maintaining service”, but only a more detailed study of the Civil Defense will be able to provide a definitive answer .

“The municipality’s Civil Defense is already in place and is carrying out the initial analysis of how the structure is located. So, soon after, we will be able to provide more information about the state of the building,” he said.

Civil Defense states that “the building has already been interdicted due to structural damage seen with the naked eye“.

Fire at the seat of the Court of Justice

Fire hits the two floors of the headquarters of the Court of Justice of Ceará

The fire reached both floors of the building, but not all areas. “The flames reached two floors of the building, but from the reception wing to the right wing, we were able to confine the fire so that it would only be in one region. Thank God no records of injuries. The flames are currently under control.“, said the colonel.

“It is an environment that has combustible material, paper, wood, furniture, which facilitates the spread of the fire and it soon took on large proportions,” said Fire Department colonel Ronaldo Araújo, responsible for the fire control action.

Ronaldo Araújo also stated that he requested a Civil Defense study to assess whether the structure is at risk of collapse.

“This is the big concern [se há risco de desabamento], we have already called the Civil Defense to carry out an analysis, but I believe it is in a position to maintain the service,” he said.

In information updated by the colonel at 9:50 am, it was said that the fire was controlled outside the building, and professionals from the Fire Department entered the place hit by the flames.

The fire mainly affected the administrative part of the court. “the part [da estrutura do local que armazena] paper, files, is very small, and the records are in another sector that had no problem with the fire,” he explained.