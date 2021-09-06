“This is good”; advisers pressure Rueda and suggest ideal coach to replace Diniz

The current commander of Alvinegro Praiano is under a lot of pressure and the resignation seems to be a matter of time; possible substitute name starts to ‘leak’

It’s no secret that Fernando Diniz balance in the position of Santos and advisers want the coach’s resignation immediately. Peixe is coming from two consecutive defeats in the Brazilian Championship and is already starting to look at the bottom of the table, something that was not in the São Paulo club’s plans at that time.

Several fans have already lost patience with the coach and are pressing Andres Rueda to act quickly. The defeat to Cuiabá left the atmosphere even worse, even though the players are ‘closed’ with the coach. But in football, when the results don’t happen, it’s no use being a good group manager or something like that.

This Sunday (5th), journalist Cosme Rímoli reported on his blog, on the R7 portal, which board members are suggesting Fabio Carille, ex-Corinthians, to replace Diniz. The commander is unemployed and awaiting proposals to define his future. Despite having only coached the rival in Brazil, the coach doesn’t think this would be a problem to follow his career at another club in the country.

“Board members already suggest Fábio Carille as a good name, used to working with limited squads at Corinthians”, reported an excerpt from the columnist’s report.

Rueda keeps getting more and more pressured to make a decision. Meanwhile, the team becomes increasingly distrustful and the fans even more concerned, considering that the team still disputes the quarter finals of the Copa do Brasil.

UPDATE: Diniz was fired shortly after the story was published. Santos officially announced the resignation!