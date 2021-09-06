Tocantins received 500 doses of CoronaVac batch banned by Anvisa and distributed to 29 cities | Tocantins

The interdiction of at least 25 lots of CoronaVac, prohibiting the distribution and use of doses was announced this Saturday (4) by Anvisa. The measure was applied because the vaccines were bottled in a plant – manufacturing site – not approved by the agency.

The doses that Tocantins received are from batch L202106038. The recommendation for municipalities is to retain the vaccines, if they have not yet been applied. (See the list of cities below)

“As for those who applied the doses, users will be monitored by health authorities. The Secretariat is carrying out a survey on the application of the doses of this batch. At the moment, whoever took the dose of Coronavac, will not receive another immunizing agent.”

List of municipalities that received the doses:

Abreulândia – 10 doses

Alliance – 10 doses

Souls – 10 doses

Dawn – 10 doses

Araguaçu – 10 doses

Stingrays – 10 doses

Aurora – 10 doses

Barrolândia – 8 doses

Brejinho – 10 doses

Chapada da Natividade – 46 doses

Combined – 10 doses

Dianopolis – 10 doses

Fatima – 10 doses

Ipueiras – 10 doses

Jaú – 10 doses

Washer – 10 doses

Foresters – 10 doses

Monte do Carmo – 10 doses

Nativity – 13 doses

Novo Alegre – 10 doses

Oliveira de Fátima – 10 doses

Palmeiropolis – 10 doses

Fish – 78 servings

Pedro Afonso – 10 doses

Pindorama – 10 doses

High Bridge of TO – 10 doses

Silvanópolis – 115 doses

Santa Rosa – 10 doses

Tupirama – 10 doses

On Friday (3), Anvisa was informed by Butantan that pharmaceutical company Sinovac, manufacturer of vaccine inputs, sent 12,113,934 doses to Brazil, in the vial presentation (single dose and two doses).

However, according to the agency, the factory responsible for filling these doses was not inspected and approved in the Emergency Use Authorization granted to CoronaVac.

The Butantan Institute also informed, according to the Agency, that another 17 batches, also bottled at the place not inspected by Anvisa, and that add up to 9 million doses, are being sent and released to Brazil.