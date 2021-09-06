Tocantins received 500 doses of CoronaVac batch banned by Anvisa and distributed to 29 cities | Tocantins

The interdiction of at least 25 lots of CoronaVac, prohibiting the distribution and use of doses was announced this Saturday (4) by Anvisa. The measure was applied because the vaccines were bottled in a plant – manufacturing site – not approved by the agency.
The doses that Tocantins received are from batch L202106038. The recommendation for municipalities is to retain the vaccines, if they have not yet been applied. (See the list of cities below)
“As for those who applied the doses, users will be monitored by health authorities. The Secretariat is carrying out a survey on the application of the doses of this batch. At the moment, whoever took the dose of Coronavac, will not receive another immunizing agent.”
List of municipalities that received the doses:
- Abreulândia – 10 doses
- Alliance – 10 doses
- Souls – 10 doses
- Dawn – 10 doses
- Araguaçu – 10 doses
- Stingrays – 10 doses
- Aurora – 10 doses
- Barrolândia – 8 doses
- Brejinho – 10 doses
- Chapada da Natividade – 46 doses
- Combined – 10 doses
- Dianopolis – 10 doses
- Fatima – 10 doses
- Ipueiras – 10 doses
- Jaú – 10 doses
- Washer – 10 doses
- Foresters – 10 doses
- Monte do Carmo – 10 doses
- Nativity – 13 doses
- Novo Alegre – 10 doses
- Oliveira de Fátima – 10 doses
- Palmeiropolis – 10 doses
- Fish – 78 servings
- Pedro Afonso – 10 doses
- Pindorama – 10 doses
- High Bridge of TO – 10 doses
- Silvanópolis – 115 doses
- Santa Rosa – 10 doses
- Tupirama – 10 doses
On Friday (3), Anvisa was informed by Butantan that pharmaceutical company Sinovac, manufacturer of vaccine inputs, sent 12,113,934 doses to Brazil, in the vial presentation (single dose and two doses).
However, according to the agency, the factory responsible for filling these doses was not inspected and approved in the Emergency Use Authorization granted to CoronaVac.
The Butantan Institute also informed, according to the Agency, that another 17 batches, also bottled at the place not inspected by Anvisa, and that add up to 9 million doses, are being sent and released to Brazil.
In a statement, the Butantan Institute said that “Anvisa’s measure should not cause alarmism” and that the institute itself warned the agency for “extreme precaution”. Butantan also declared that it “invites the top ANVISA to get to know Sinovac’s factory facilities” in China.