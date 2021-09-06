Today is the last day for companies to pay part of the suspended FGTS – News

The companies that joined the suspension of payment of the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS) , between May and August, will have to pay the first installment of payments delayed until this Monday (6) . About 100,000 employers in the country were benefited by Provisional Measure 1,046/21.

According to Caixa’s schedule, the suspended payments will be divided into four installments, with the first installment due on Monday (6) and the last on December 7, 2021. There will be no incidence of fines and charges.

The MP was edited to help companies affected by the second wave of covid-19 pandemic . According to Caixa, the measure helped to preserve 7 million jobs.

Queries

You can consult the amounts due and issue payment slips on the platform www.conecttividadesocial.caixa.gov.br. According to the bank, R$5.9 billion were not collected from the FGTS in the last four months.

Employers who are not up to date with the FGTS cannot issue the FGTS Certificate of Good Standing – CRF. In cases where the payment takes place after the due date, there will be charges.