“Today, it is possible to invest very early, with only R$ 20 per month”, says Charles Mendlowicz, economist

Charles Mendlowicz, an economist with an MBA in Strategic Business Management and Business Logistics, and with more than 20 years of experience in the financial market, is the guest of the new episode of MoneyPlay Podcast, a program aimed at the world of finance, presented by the financial educator Fabrício Duarte.

In the program, the creator of the YouTube channel “Sincere Economist”, which has more than 414,000 subscribers, says that he has liked economics since he was a child, how he entered the financial market and gives tips for those who want to enter this world.

Ever since he was a child, when he went to the bank branch with his mother, Mendlowicz used to take note pads of operations to play with. “I always liked Economics, even without knowing what it was”, he says. At 13, he pooled the money from his allowances and his bar mitzvah to buy his first computer, as he was also a tech buff.

As it could not be different, Mendlowicz studied Economics. At the time, he got an internship at a finance company, where he worked for over 10 years. Operated with direct consumer credit (DCD) and receivables discount. “I visited over a thousand different businesses, which gave me enormous baggage,” he says.

An investor is born

His performance as an investor also started when he was in college. He took a course on the Rio de Janeiro stock exchange and, in 2000, he started trading options and making day trade (buying and selling shares within a maximum period of one day), but he lost a lot of money and gave up on these investments. “Options and day trade they kill people,” he says.

In 2004, he took courses in graphics and started acting as home broker (system that connects users to the electronic trading floor of the financial market). But it was still a “sardines chasing its own tail”, as he defines it. “I lost half of my assets due to a political scandal”, he recalls.

After undertaking in a few different sectors, in 2016 Mendlowicz went to Silicon Valley to study the world of startups. On his way back, he created several channels on Facebook and Youtube, but it was with the “Sincere Economist” that he entered the world of financial education.

“This was only possible because I had a financial reserve, that is, a stable condition. It was all planned, as I had been investing since the early 2000s”, he explains. He says that, at that time, there was not the ease of today. “It was not easy to open a brokerage account and, to invest in shares, you had to know someone who was in the market and call to trade.”

Today, Mendlowicz compares, investors can download an application, transfer R$20 via Pix and buy shares in real estate funds, stocks, cryptocurrencies, gold or BDRs. “Before, people weren’t interested, I couldn’t even get someone to talk to about the topic. Now, at the barbecue, they only talk about investments.”

for those who want to start

For the economist, working in the financial market is not difficult, but it requires patience. “When I started investing, there wasn’t so much information, or YouTube channels telling me to take it easy,” he says.

He believes he has discovered on his own that balancing is the best option: 90% in safe investments and 10% in risky ones. With this, you can expose part of the equity to assets that can be really attractive, but without risking your principal.

Mendlowicz recognizes that the excitement and adrenaline of the financial market doesn’t apply to everyone. “If you are a doctor, for example, what is better: to lose three hours with day trade or dedicate yourself to your craft, earn more and invest in something that will pay you a safer dividend?”, he asks.

He believes that people greatly underestimate the power of investing too little for too long. “Many people would be able to invest R$ 100 every month and do not invest, because they think it will not lead to anything”, he says. “If you always invest a little, the amount will grow. Over time, the result accelerates and it becomes faster to multiply the money.”

The economist emphasizes the importance of earning dividends with investments, as they will be the guarantee of a secure retirement. “The government won’t have the money to keep everyone.” He even believes that this should be taught at school.

“If the young person leaves school knowing that R$20 every month will make a difference in the future, he changes his life and starts working with a different mind”, he says. “Those who are concerned about saving, are already taking care not to get into debt and, more than that, turn to get money to invest every month and become a millionaire.”

Another tip from youtuber for those who are starting to invest is: when a risky asset values ​​too much, remove the value of the initial capital from it. “Nothing goes up forever, just as nothing goes down forever, except what is very bad and has no value”, he advises.

If Mendlowicz were to take a step-by-step step for beginning investors, it would be like this: First, read books on the topic, such as “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” and “The Richest Man in Babylon”.

And if the person doesn’t have anything invested yet, he suggests using YouTube to learn and research. Thus, the person can already start investing with small amounts, like R$ 50. “This does not mean that you will earn a lot of money, but it will be a passport to the world of investments, which can help improve your life, even professionally.”

