Tottenham studies fine for players who traveled without permission

Great controversy of the weekend in world football, the duel between Brazil and Argentina, which was suspended by the South American Qualifiers, continues to yield. And, according to the British press, the Tottenham athletes who traveled to South America for the FIFA Data did not have the Spurs’ clearance.

According to information from the newspaper “Telegraph”, the London club did not authorize their players to be called up based on the Premier League ban. As the ten South American countries of Conmebol are on the so-called “red list” of the United Kingdom, the athletes would have to comply with quarantine on their return, thus causing them to be embezzled.

The portal claims that defender Cristian Romero and midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, both from Argentina, violated orders and traveled on their own. In addition to the Argentines, defender Davinson Sánchez, from Colombia, also followed suit. He played in his national team’s matches.

Also according to the publication of the “Telegraph”, Tottenham will fine the three athletes who traveled to South America and they may be embezzled in the next three games of the Spurs: Crystal Palace (11th) and Chelsea (19th), both for the Championship English, and Rennes (16), for the Conference League.

DOUBLE FROM ASTON VILLA WAS RELEASED

Besides Romero and Lo Celso, two other Argentines were irregularly in Brazil: goalkeeper Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez and attacking midfielder Emiliano Buendía, both from Aston Villa. The situation for athletes at the Birmingham club, however, is different.

Despite the Premier League ban, the players were released by the team, provided they entered the field only in the first two games of the Data-Fifa, returning this Monday to the United Kingdom. In this way, they would play for their national teams and come back sooner for quarantine.