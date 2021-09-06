Toyota has more than 800 jobs nationwide; see positions

THE Toyota announced new job openings in the country, with direct and indirect hires! According to official data, the automaker is offering more than 800 opportunities concentrated in different cities. See all the details below!

Toyota announces new job opportunities in the country

Known as one of the largest car companies in the world, Toyota is offering more than 800 job opportunities in some cities across the country, including Sorocaba and São Bernardo do Campo.

The maker of well-loved models within the auto industry, such as Hilux and Corolla, is hiring new professionals for various positions within its operating units. Check out some of them below:

Administrative Analyst;

Buyer;

HR Analyst;

Nurse at work;

Logistic assistant;

Commercial analyst;

Attorney;

IT Coordinator;

Among other positions.

You May Like It Too:

With this, interested parties are able to apply for opportunities within the production, legal, commercial, human resources, purchasing, IT and health and safety segments.

The corporation’s objective, by opening all these vacancies, is to expand the production of Etios, Corolla Cross and Yaris vehicles, specifically. The hiring will happen with this resumption of activities, which intends to acquire an operation on three scales at the beginning of the year 2022.

How to compete for the advertised opportunities?

The vacancies available at Toyota are always posted on the company’s official page on LinkedIn. Therefore, to compete for these opportunities, it is necessary to send the résumé through this platform and then wait for the automaker to return.

Keep up to date with the News Contests!