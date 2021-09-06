UFC videos: “English McGregor” debuts with knockout over Brazilian; Khalil wins with stomp | combat

Paddy Pimblett’s debut on Ultimate was surrounded by expectations. And the 25-year-old athlete did not disappoint. Touted as a kind of “English McGregor”, for his aggressiveness and provocative style, “The Baddy” beat Brazilian Luigi Vendramini by technical knockout with 4m21s of combat. The performance was crowned with the “Performance of the Night” award, in the amount of US$ 50 thousand (approximately R$ 260 thousand), granted by the organization.
Paddy Pimblett hits Luigi Vendramini square in the face — Photo: Getty Images
Khalil Rountree also stood out in the event by using a move with little technique, but with a high degree of danger to the opponent. He landed a stomp on the knee of Modestas Bukauskas who, unable to continue the match, made the referee declare victory by technical knockout at 2.30m of the second round.
UFC Brunson vs Till Best Moments
Protagonist of this edition, Derek Brunson closed the night by submitting Darren Till at 2m13s of the third round, making the opponent bitter his second setback at middleweight.
Want to see all UFC fights in full?! Combate subscribers only need to click on the videos below. But if you are not yet, just click here and subscribe to Combate now!
UFC Brunson vs. Till – Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till
UFC Brunson v Till – Tom Aspinall v Serghei Spivac
UFC Brunson v Till – Alex Morono v David Zawada
UFC Brunson vs. Till – Modest Bukauskas vs. Khalil Rountree
UFC Brunson v Till – Paddy Pimblett v Luigi Vendramini
Molly McCann defeated Ji Yeon Kim via unanimous decision (triple 29-28)
UFC Brunson v Till – Molly McCann v Ji Yeon Kim
UFC Brunson v Till – Jack Shore v Liudvik Sholinian
UFC Brunson v Till – Julian Erosa v Charles Jourdain
UFC Brunson vs. Till – Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Marc-André Barriault
Confrontation in the top 15 of the light heavyweight. It’s live only in Combate! — Photo: Combat
Confrontation in the top 15 of the light heavyweight. It’s live only in Combate!