Understand Brand Strategies Behind Pricing | Small Business & Big Business

How to define the prices that your company should charge the consumer? The price of a product speaks volumes about it. Therefore, before defining how much will be charged for something, it is necessary to study the market and the competition. It is still necessary to find out if the customer is only after a low price and promotion or if he pays more for a differentiated product.

Businessman Raul Matos put the fine biscuits on sale in 30 supermarkets, but they didn’t sell.

“The right product in the wrong channel does not sell. And inside the supermarket we cannot tell this story and generate this experience. Therefore, the consumer does not understand and does not pay for it”, he says.

After the frustrated experience, Matos set up a franchise network to sell them.

The strategy was to place salespeople, who walk the customer through a decorated store and offer, for example, a Dutch biscuit on top of a cup of hot tea to make it soft. Or a toy biscuit for a child.

“And look, these are just two out of a hundred options, all perfectly packaged as a gift. And right now, maybe the last thing you think about is the price,” says Matos.

The franchise sells 35,000 cookies a month. There are products from 12.90. And items from the gift line start at R$29.90.

Alberto Ajzental, professor of marketing and strategy at FGV explains that, in this case, the product transcends the food issue, it is a gift. And as a result, it is possible to charge more.

The Matos chain has 22 stores and invoices R$ 40 million per year. The brand has a center where the cookies are handcrafted.

Carol Martineli has always had two passions: entrepreneurship and coxinhas. She joined the two in a franchise network, now with 50 stores, aimed at the public C and D. The snack store has another way of hooking the customer, the price: 13 mini coxinhas in the glass for R$ 5.40.

Alberto Ajzental says that the so-called bait price draws a lot of attention. And the strategy is that the customer doesn’t just stick with the mini-salty snacks, but order other products, such as french fries for R$ 5.90, chicken fillet for R$ 16.90 or a 170 gram vegan drumstick for R$ 8.

“A company whose strategy is to practice low prices has to have a very large, mass sale and has to work very well on the issue of costs, otherwise it has a loss”, explains Aizental.

The network sells 16 million snacks per month. To meet all this demand, Carol set up a factory and negotiates penny-for-cent purchase of raw material in quantity.

