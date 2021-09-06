Understand the biological relationship between stress and weight gain – 09/06/2021

There is no way we can separate physical health from mental health, and today I will bring you a topic about the relationship between excess weight and stress and vice versa. For years, many people suspected that stress and obesity were related. Specific biochemical reactions seem to help explain this link.

The most insidious aspect of the link between stress and obesity is that it tends to strengthen itself, as often when people are stressed they can eat inappropriately and, if this causes them to gain weight, it can cause even more stress, making a great cycle.

Biological connection between stress and obesity

Have you ever noticed that when you’re really stressed, you tend to look for foods that are high in fat or sugar? (That’s why I always reinforce that behind the fat there is a great story of happiness, sadness, excesses and even family). Research shows that specific hormones can play a role in this process. Being them:

Serotonin: When we look for high-calorie foods in times of stress, it can be an attempt to seek comfort. When you consume carbohydrates, the body’s serotonin level increases. Serotonin is the chemical that is good for the body. Not surprisingly, people under stress tend not to make smart food choices.

Cortisol: Researchers have also found that chronic stress can cause the body to release excess cortisol, an essential hormone for managing fat storage and energy use in the human body. Cortisol is known to increase appetite and can stimulate cravings for sugary or fatty foods.

Neuropeptide Y: Studies suggest that our bodies may process food differently when we're under stress. One study found that lab rats fed a diet high in fat and sugar gained significant amounts of body fat when placed under stressful conditions. The rats fed a normal diet, however, did not gain much weight despite the stress. Researchers have linked this phenomenon to a molecule called neuropeptide Y, which is released from nerve cells during stress and stimulates the accumulation of fat. A diet high in fat and sugar appears to further promote neuropeptide Y release.

Burnout and weight gain

A study by researchers at the University of Georgia found that adults who feel overwhelmed or drained often engage in a range of unhealthy behaviors that can lead to weight gain.

The researchers recruited nearly a thousand full-time men and women. They asked them to answer questions about their workload as well as their feelings of exhaustion or exhaustion. They also asked study participants to report their eating and exercise habits.

Results showed that employees with heavier or demanding workloads are more likely to engage in emotional eating and non-stop eating. They also tend to choose foods with more fat.

Participants who were exhausted showed the same unhealthy behaviors. They also exercised less, which further increases their weight gain potential.

So it makes perfect sense for chronic work stress to manifest itself in negative health habits and behaviors. The human psyche and physical body have a finite amount of energy. When energy is depleted or nearly depleted, systems do not function at optimal capacity.

Thus, when it comes to diet and exercise habits, the stressed worker may simply be so exhausted by work that the mind unconsciously or consciously thinks, “I know I should exercise and eat right, but I don’t have the time or energy.” When this cycle repeats, strong neural pathways are formed and habitual harmful behaviors become the norm.

new way of working

Some corporations and companies recognize the long-term impact that stress, inadequate self-care practices and lack of physical exercise can have on employees’ health. Companies are currently implementing wellness programs in the workplace. Many of them focus on weight management and general well-being (physical and mental), aspects of health that increase the company’s healthcare costs and can lead to reduced productivity in the future.

The covid-19 pandemic has led to a massive shift from working in the office to working from home full-time to minimize the spread of the virus. One of the main challenges when working from home is workspace distractions that can also affect employees’ mental health.

A study titled in “Analyzing the Effects of Distractions While Working from Home on Burnout Complaints and Stress Levels among Office Workers during the COVID-19 Pandemic” brought results that indicated a great influence of workspace distractions on the levels of stress and disconnection from work, affected by the physical characteristics of the workspace.

In addition, the availability and full access to high-calorie foods associated with reduced locomotion by significantly reducing the number of steps with the increase in the number of hours sitting contribute to weight gain.

As explained above, these factors are totally intertwined, making it a big cycle that we must correct at the physical and mental end.

Some tips…

Avoid getting exhausted: Work on self-control, which is what drives us to do things we may not want to do initially, but which contribute to our long-term well-being. You can include activities such as exercise, balanced nutrition, and self-care in this process, which can help people lead healthier lives. At the start of the day, our self-control “tanks” are full, but at the end of the day, especially on a long and tiring workday, our tanks are empty. So when you’re out of energy, you have to fight a lot of instincts to control yourself. People often blame themselves when their energy runs out and make less healthy choices, but it’s actually more about keeping the tank of self-control full.

Be aware: The first step in reversing the problem is to recognize it — and then be willing to do something about it. Armed with non-judgmental self-awareness, the individual can slowly but surely make choices that are healthier.

Focus on sleep: Lack of sleep increases work-related stress and anxiety. Initially, stress can suppress appetite, but when it is prolonged, it can lead to comfort food or excessive consumption of food and alcohol. When you sleep very little or have interrupted sleep, you can eat more the next day. Studies show that sleeping just four hours for six days can lead your body to a pre-diabetic state.

Don't allow yourself to get too hungry: When you get hungry and go a long time without eating, your blood sugar drops. It's very difficult to think rationally when blood sugar levels are so low. You will eat anything.

Keep serving size in mind: When people are stressed, there is a tendency not to think about what they are eating and how much they are eating. Smaller servings can help keep your total calorie intake under control.

Think about what you are eating: When people are really stressed, they think paying attention to their diet will cause more stress. In fact, it's just the opposite. Don't forget that food is the fuel for your body and brain. When you eat properly, you are feeding your body to fight stress.

Avoid having high-calorie foods at home: In the home office phase, avoid having high-calorie foods on hand that you can consume in a stressful phase.

Determine working time: If you are at home office, establish your working hours and avoid overdoing it.

