‘Unresolved sadness comes out as anger towards others’, says psychologist on haters’ behavior | Fantastic

To the team’s surprise, many haters wanted to show up. There were thousands of messages, on different platforms, with people offering to be interviewed. Capucci listened to two: a man and a woman, both in their 20s and 30s.

“I say derogatory words. Something happens and I get angry, then I get that impulse and I end up saying things like that that are not nice to say, understand? But we end up having fun, having fun with it. There are people who will see me as sick. Is the word sociopath? There will be people who will see me as a clown, there will be people who will see me as a person who is wanting attention. I will not be a hypocrite in saying that I will stop If what I say bothers you, the problem is not with me, it’s with you who doesn’t accept the truth, ok?”, says the man.

“I could go there and try to do good, right? Yes, make constructive criticism. But I think it’s more fun to be mean. Ironic, mocking, mean sarcasm”, says the woman who, when asked if she never regrets, guarantees: “Not”.

Psychologist Yuri Busin explains the reason for this behavior in many cases: “All the unresolved internally sadness, it often comes out as anger with others. When we go and express our anger by writing or speaking or fighting, we have a peak adrenaline. Adrenaline equals pleasure. We have a feeling of pleasure. They want the voice, right? Everyone likes to have some kind of power and often the hater ends up getting that feeling from cursing, from the provocation”.