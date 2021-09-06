Used Hyundai cars are the most valued and Citroën has the lowest rate, according to Mobiauto

Listen to the text of this post Listen to the text of this post

Mobiauto, a start-up in the automotive sector that became one of the three largest used car marketplaces in Brazil, conducted a survey to determine which 2021 models of the top 13 brands grew the most in sales, in a total of 555 models and versions, and explains that he used 13 brands because they are responsible for more than 95% of licenses in Brazil.

Used cars have been gaining significant appreciation due to the crisis of lack of inputs that hit the automotive sector in 2021 and the subsequent rise in prices of zero km cars. Thus, Mobiauto found that the 555 cars and light commercial vehicles of the 13 main brands in the country, models 2021, provided an average appreciation – between January and August of this year – of 15.97%.

As a result of the survey, Hyundai used cars had the highest increase (20.2%), followed by Honda, Toyota, Fiat, Nissan, Jeep, Volkswagen and Chevrolet and CAOA models Chery, Ford, Renault, Peugeot and Citroën pointed out rates below the market average.

“The survey is vital for the Brazilian consumer, since the general high in the prices of used cars can cause some illusion. You bought the car in January for R$50,000 and today it’s worth R$55,000. However, this represents only 10% increase, while the total market has risen about 16%. Mobiauto, independently and always attentive to guiding the buyer, discovered that 8 brands, out of 13, are above this average”, explains the automotive consultant Sant Clair Castro Jr., CEO of Mobiauto.

An interesting fact is that of the five best positioned brands in the ranking, only Fiat (4th place overall, with 18.20%) belongs to the traditional group of pioneering brands in the country, along with VW (7th position, 16.80%) , Chevrolet (8th, 16.70%) and Ford (10th, 13.60%), the latter being the only one to place itself below the general average.

The explanation for Hyundai having achieved great performance, according to the Mobiauto consultant, consists in the fact that the brand sees the Brazilian consumer as more demanding and invests in its models, always keeping them updated.

“Cars that sell well for zero km also usually perform well as used cars”, emphasizes Castro Jr. He highlights the fact that Hyundai, in addition to the constantly updated line-up, has been working very well in the aftermarket. “In addition to giving a 5-year warranty, the brand works with a basket of spare parts at competitive prices and has raised the reputation of producing reliable cars. Note that it has even overtaken the two traditional Japanese brands, which are Honda and Toyota, in the valuation indices”.

Check out the result of the Mobiauto survey and the brand appreciation rates between January and August 2021, noting that the overall average was 15.97%.

Brand Appreciation Hyundai 20.20% Honda 19.10% Toyota 18.50% Fiat 18.20% Nissan 18.00% Jeep 17.30% Volkswagen 16.80% Chevrolet 16.70% CAOA Chery 14.60% Ford 13.60% Renault 13.30% Peugeot 10.90% citron 10.40%