Vaccine should not be required, but it will facilitate tourist travel – News

While municipal and state authorities announce the adoption of “health passports” so that citizens can attend certain places, as happened recently in São Paulo and in the Rio de Janeiro , entities representing different sectors discuss the feasibility of requiring proof of vaccine against Covid-19 in its segments. In the tourism market, although the subject is controversial, there is a tacit understanding that, more than punishing those who were not immunized, the idea is to “reward” those who have the complete vaccination schedule.

“In general, the sector believes that it is more effective to relax rules for those who are vaccinated than to restrict access to those who are not”, says Roberto Haro Nedelciu, president of Braztoa (Brazilian Association of Tour Operators). “Thus, our position is that no tourist is prohibited from taking a trip. But, upon arrival, those who are immunized will not need, for example, to undergo PCR tests for covid or submit to quarantine”, he completes.

Braztoa’s understanding is in line with the recommendation of the WHO (World Health Organization), which at the end of August stated that the vaccination certificate against covid should not be a requirement for travel. The organization had already issued a similar alert in April . The justification is that global access to immunization agents is limited, and the mere blocking of the entry of unvaccinated travelers could constitute an act of discrimination and an offense against human rights.

Masks are mandatory

The relaxation of rules for those who are vaccinated does not mean, in any way, that travelers should abandon basic prevention measures, such as the use of masks, social distancing and cleaning with alcohol gel. “The vaccine is another layer of protection. All the care that we had already been taking must be maintained”, says Nedelciu.

The president of Braztoa recalls that operators had revenues of BRL 15.1 billion in 2019, revenue that dropped to BRL 4 billion in 2020. “This year, with the advance of vaccination and the gradual reopening of borders, the numbers have improved in the month to month. Currently, there is a lot of demand for national and international destinations and many places no longer have vacancies for New Year’s Eve and Carnival in 2022”, he says.

Loss to the sector

The losses imposed on tour operators reflect only a part of the problem faced by the sector, which includes hotels, airlines, tourist attractions managers, event companies, bars and restaurants, among others. The Economic Division of CNC (National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism) calculates the size of the gap in the segment at R$179 billion, then considering the deals that were no longer carried out and the enterprises that ended up closed.

The scenario for 2022, however, is optimistic. “Brazil has adhered to the vaccine significantly, which is essential for the positive perspectives to be confirmed”, says Alexandre Sampaio, director of the CNC Business Council for Tourism and Hospitality and president of the Brazilian Federation of Accommodation and Food (FBHA) . “Furthermore, the issue of the third dose of the vaccine is a welcome one.”

Sampaio does not see the requirement of a vaccination certificate as something viable on all fronts of the tourism market. “ In bars and restaurants, for example, it should not work under the operational aspect. . Nor do I think it will be necessary on aircraft, where the air filtration system is excellent”, he says. “I believe that hotels and attractions, such as access to Corcovado or Pão de Açúcar, for example, could perhaps study the adoption of a passport”, adds the CNC director.

Hotels

At the hotel business there is still no consensus on the topic. But, in principle, the certificate requirement should only be adopted if it is among the authorities’ guidelines. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, the hotel industry has been respecting the sanitary conditions imposed by the cities, always implementing measures to preserve the safety and health of guests and employees”, highlights Manoel Cardoso Linhares, president of the Brazilian Association of the Hotel Industry (Abih Nacional ).

“To support hoteliers, Abih produced a booklet, endorsed by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), with the main protocols and measures to ensure sanitized environments when returning to activities”, highlights Linhares.

In the field of advantages offered to guests who are immunized, some establishments have stood out. Enterprises of the Louvre Hotels Group-Brasil network, which currently manages 15 hotels in the country under the brands Royal Tulip, Golden Tulip, Tulip Inn and Soft Inn, offer discounts of up to 15% for those who present proof of vaccination (first or second dose).

“In addition, we continue to comply with the health and safety protocols established by the French matrix and audited by NSF International”, says Paulo Michel, CEO of the group. “Requirements such as the use of masks in common areas should continue for some time, even with the advance of vaccination. In this way, we understand that we continue to guarantee everyone’s safety.”

Aviation

In air transport, the understanding is that the requirement of proof of vaccination will not be necessary, regardless of the destination. “Health security on board is guaranteed in a very satisfactory way”, says Ruy Amparo, Director of Flight Safety and Operations at the Brazilian Association of Airlines (Abear).

“In addition to the use of masks and the differentiated procedures that the companies have adopted, such as the embarkation and disembarkation of a few passengers at the same time, the filtering and air circulation system on the plane is able to mitigate the risks of contamination”, explains Amparo. Hepa filters, according to him, capture 99.97% of particles such as viruses and bacteria, and have the same system used in operating rooms and hospital ICUs.

Vaccinated crew

The safety director also recalls that the aircraft are disinfected at each flight, with products specified by Anvisa, and that there is alcohol gel on board. “The contact of boarding staff has been terminated, food on board is prohibited (except in special cases) on national flights, and passengers are advised not to travel if they present any suspicious symptoms,” says Amparo. Included in the priority group of the National Immunization Program (PNI), airline crew and employees have already been vaccinated against covid-19.

Health protocols are a priority for the airline industry, one of the most sacrificed by the pandemic. “ April 2020 was the worst month in the history of Brazilian aviation, with a sudden decrease in demand and supply. We managed to operate only 163 flights a day, or 6.3% of the network that we operated before”, says Eduardo Sanovicz, president of Abear.

Supply growth

There was an advance in January 2021, with the number of daily departures reaching 75% of the domestic network compared to the pre-pandemic period. Starting in February, however, the new wave of covid caused the sector’s indicators to remain low until April, according to Sanovicz. “In May, the number of flights grew again and we are in the fourth consecutive month of supply growth, driven by vaccination in Brazil. In August, we reached the level of 70% of the domestic network compared to regular supply.”

The expectation is to reach the end of this year with national flights reaching between 80% and 85% of the pre-pandemic level. If the advance of vaccination continues and there is no new wave in Brazil, the normalization of supply should take place in the first quarter of 2022, assesses the President of Abear. “Demand and supply for international flights, however, should take longer to normalize, between 2023 and 2024,” says Sanovicz.