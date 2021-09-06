Vaccines from suspended batch by Anvisa were ‘referred for application’ in Fortaleza | Ceará

The Municipal Health Department of Fortaleza reported this Sunday (5) that doses of vaccines against Covid-19 from a batch banned by Anvisa were “forwarded for application” 25 days ago, well before the agency’s warning about the suspension, made on Saturday (4).

The folder informed that “it distributes the Covid-19 vaccine quickly to the vaccination centers” and that because of this “lot L202106038 of the CoronaVac vaccine, received on August 7th, with 3 thousand doses, were sent for application soon after receipt, about 25 days before the determination of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa)”.

The department does not inform how many of these three thousand doses may have been applied, but states that “the doses of this batch that were not used are retained in the Municipal Cold Chain”.

Anvisa reported on Saturday (4) that it has adopted a precautionary measure to ban at least 25 batches of CoronaVac vaccine, prohibiting the distribution and use of bottled doses in a plant – manufacturing site – not approved by the agency.

The Butantan Institute, responsible for manufacturing, informed that “the measure taken by Anvisa should not cause alarmism”, and that the doses are attested by the strict quality control of the organ.

145 thousand doses suspended in Ceará

The State Health Department revealed a shipment, with 3 thousand doses, was distributed only in Fortaleza. The other 142,802 thousand are held at the State Immunobiological Storage and Distribution Center (Ceadim).

Sesa started tracking with the municipality and recommends the immediate suspension of the application of these specific vaccines. The secretariat awaits guidance from the Ministry of Health on what procedures should be adopted with people who eventually received these immunizations.

The folder also reinforces that it is intensifying the checking of upcoming distributions to avoid new shipments with banned doses.

Understand Anvisa’s suspension

In a statement, the Butantan Institute said that “Anvisa’s measure should not cause alarmism” and that the institute itself warned the agency for “extreme precaution”. Butantan also declared that it “invites the top ANVISA to get to know Sinovac’s factory facilities” in China again (read the full note below).

On Friday (3), Anvisa was informed by Butantan that pharmaceutical company Sinovac, manufacturer of vaccine inputs, sent it to Brazil, in the vial-ampoule presentation (single dose and two doses), 12,113,934 doses.

However, according to the agency, the factory responsible for filling these doses was not inspected and approved in the Emergency Use Authorization granted to CoronaVac.

The Butantan Institute also informed, according to the Agency, that another 17 batches, also bottled at the place not inspected by Anvisa, and that add up to 9 million doses are in the process of sending and release to Brazil.

O G1 had access to the letter sent this Friday (3) to Anvisa. In the document, the director of Butantan, Dimas Covas, says that technicians from the Institute analyzed the information available in the lots and pointed out the safety and quality of the vaccines produced at the factory, which have not yet been inspected.

In the text, Dimas Covas requests authorization for vaccines to be applied on an emergency basis so as not to compromise the national immunization program.

“We would also like to ask this I. Cabinet to authorize the use, on an exceptional basis, of the vaccine doses that are already distributed, as well as the authorization to use the doses that are still in the process of being released and sent to Brazil (lots listed in the annex), so that there is no compromise in the continuity of the population’s vaccination”, says the director of Butantan in the letter.

What vaccine is this? Coronavac

The agency informed that, this Saturday, it will publish two Resolutions (RE) in the Extra Edition of the Federal Official Gazette determining: the “precautionary interdiction prohibiting the distribution and use of batches in the unapproved plant”; “the prohibition of distribution of batches not yet distributed”.