Verstappen made strategy work against Mercedes in Holland

Verstappen was not even aware of passing Bottas at a crucial moment in the Netherlands (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

Red Bull got a very important result for their pretensions to the title of the Drivers and Constructors World Cup in 2021. Max Verstappen won a great victory on Sunday (5) at the Dutch GP, in Zandvoort, and according to Christian Horner the driver had all credit to neutralizing Mercedes’ tactical knot attempt throughout the race with Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas. And Sergio Pérez, after starting from the pit-lane, managed a positive eighth place at the Dutch circuit. The Mexican was chosen by F1 fans as Driver of the Day in Zandvoort.

Asked by the report of the British broadcaster Sky Sports whether this Sunday’s race was calm, the head of Red Bull refuted. “A race like this is never easy.”

The British manager attributed the team’s success in Zandvoort precisely to the driving of Verstappen. Red Bull scored Hamilton and called the Dutchman to make his two pit-stops just one lap after the seven-times champion.

Max Verstappen is thrilled with victory at home in Formula 1 (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

After the first stop, Bottas took the lead, moving the Mercedes to try to hold Max and help Hamilton overtake. But Verstappen didn’t take more than a few laps to overcome the Finn’s car, which did not resist and was passed on the pit straight.

“The most important thing was to drop [bem], and we knew the strategic options that Mercedes had. they were going to separate [os dois carros] and they did just that,” he explained.

“The most important thing about the race was Max passing Valtteri, and he did it quickly. Then we managed to cover Lewis. We were worried about Valtteri holding him and Lewis getting the undercut on both of them,” recalled Horner.

The journey of ‘Czech’ Pérez was also highly praised by the Red Bull commander. “I have never seen, in Holland, a reaction like today, for any driver”.

“He had a great race today. he locked the tires [em disputa com Nikita Mazepin, ocorrida no começo da corrida] and we had to call him to the pit-stop for safety reasons. It was a big reaction from where he left,” said Horner.

Mercedes still leads against Red Bull in the Constructors’ World Championship. Horner understands that the rival team will have a big advantage in the next two races. But that, after Russia, the battle tends to be more favorable.

“I think the next races will be in Mercedes strongholds. Monza and Sochi are two tracks that we hope they have an advantage. After that, there are tracks that come back to us more”, explained Christian, who predicted a battle that will only be defined at the end of the championship. “I believe it will be very tight”, he concluded.

Formula 1 picks up speed again next weekend with the 14th stage of the 2021 championship season. Monza will be the scene of a different schedule for the Italian GP due to the first F1 qualifying race held in the ‘temple’ of world motorsport, on Saturday. O BIG PRIZE always follow everything LIVE and in REAL TIME.