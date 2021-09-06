Video: Young man jumps ten meters high to flee from sex traffickers | World and Science



Young man jumped out of window to escape sex traffickers in Turkey – Video playback

A 19-year-old girl was seriously injured after jumping from a building window to escape sex traffickers who “tortured” her, she told a team of paramedics who rescued her. The woman threw herself from a height of approximately 10 meters. The case took place last Thursday, 2, in Antalya, Turkey.

A video that circulates on the internet shows the young woman hanging from the window, while asking for help. People passing by the place tried to convince her to return to the apartment, but they couldn’t. Soon after, she jumped and, before reaching the ground, hit a car that was parked. (Beware, images are strong).

“Iranians tried to sell me” .. Video of a girl jumping from the 8th floor #Iran

Because she was kidnapped and held hostage in Antalya, Turkey, a 19-year-old woman jumped from the eighth floor seriously injuring her, according to a video clip circulated by #Turkish activists. pic.twitter.com/LW2irMLlRP — Hashtag Elyoum (@Hashtagelyoum) September 4, 2021

According to the British newspaper the sun, the police are investigating the case. The kidnappers, who, according to the young woman, were of Iranian origin, were not located.