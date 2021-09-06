what to expect for stock exchange and exchange in Brazil this Monday By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – After closing last Friday with a high of 0.22%, at 116,933 points, it operated stable at 9:13 am. The dollar also remained stable at R$ 5.1933.

In the US, where markets are closed for the Labor Day holiday, , and advanced 0.2%, but with reduced trading volume.

CHECK: Investing.com Holiday Calendar

This Sunday, Brazil recorded 266 new deaths by Covid-19, which brings the total number of fatal victims of the disease in the country to 583,628, according to data from the Ministry of Health. country advancing to 20,890,779, added the folder.

With the North American markets without operations, investors’ attention is turning to the national scenario, in particular the political manifestations scheduled for tomorrow, on September 7th.

The acts called by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) are generating caution because of the possibility of causing even more tension between the Powers. On Friday (03), the president even said that the event would be an “ultimatum” for Supreme Court justices Alexandre de Moraes and Luis Roberto Barroso.

Bolsonaro also defended over the weekend the participation of military police officers in the demonstrations, after some governors said they would expel the PMs who attended the events.

Analysts see the call for demonstrations as an attempt by Bolsonaro to “gain breath” at a time when it has lost support from various sectors.

In addition, this Monday’s brought new inflationary deteriorations by economists heard by the Central Bank. The projection rose from 7.27% to 7.58%, the 22nd consecutive week of elevation. As a result, economists are betting on a higher rate at the end of this and next year, with an interest rate projected at 7.63% at the end of 2021 and 7.75% in 2022. from 5.22% to 5.15%.

News of the day

Crazy Cow – The Ministry of Agriculture confirmed this Saturday (4) the existence of two cases of “mad cow disease”, as the Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE) is known, in slaughterhouses in Nova Canaã do Norte (MT) and Belo Horizonte (MG) ). In addition to the protocol notifications, the government decided to suspend exports to China, following the sanitary protocol commitment signed between the two countries.

Meat export – Brazil set a monthly record in total protein shipments in August, with 211.85 thousand tons, an increase of 11% over the same period last year, informed the Brazilian Association of Refrigerators (Abrafrigo). Revenue for the month was $1.175 billion.

Water crisis – With the worsening of the shortage in the main reservoirs in the country, the government signaled its intention to facilitate the environmental licensing processes for the construction of new plants. In addition, the Electric Sector Monitoring Committee (CMSE) decided to approve the execution of a simplified competitive procedure for contracting capacity reserves in the Southeast/Midwest and South subsystems, with supply expected for the period 2022 to 2025.

Paulo Guedes – Economy Minister Paulo Guedes claimed that he was not involved in the crisis between public banks Caixa and Banco do Brasil (SA:) and the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban). “I was a lot out of that episode, I only found out last Friday,” he said.

Income tax – Despite progress in the Chamber, the reform of the Income Tax already faces obstacles in the Senate. Parliamentarians are divided between shelving the income tax reform or joining it to the tax reform PEC, considered broader because it merges federal, state and municipal taxes.

Ibovespa – The third and final preview of the Ibovespa which will go into effect on Monday until the end of the year. The new composition features Alpargatas (SA:) PN, Banco Inter PN (SA:) , Banco Pan (SA:) PN, Méliuz ON, Rede D’Or ON (SA:) , Dexco ON – formerly known as Duratex (SA: ) – and Petz (SA:) ON.

agenda of the day

Jair Bolsonaro – Meeting with Anderson Torres, Minister of State for Justice and Public Security; Meeting with Pedro Cesar Sousa, Deputy Chief for Legal Affairs of the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic; Meeting with Ambassador Carlos França, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

Paulo Guedes – participates in the 5th Extraordinary Meeting of the National Energy Policy Council; Meeting with the Special Secretary of the Federal Revenue, José Tostes.

CHECK: Investing.com’s Complete Economic Calendar

corporate news

Petrobras (SA:) – The president of Petrobras, Joaquim Silva e Luna, stated, in an article in the newspaper O Estado de São Paulo, that there is excess tax collection on energy inputs, in reference to the process that gives rise to high fuel prices.

Compass (SA:) – On Saturday, Compass registered a second round of investments through a private transaction for capital increase, through the signing of an agreement that provides for the subscription of R$ 1.44 billion, according to a material fact disclosed by the parent company Cosan (SA:). The agreement also included the issue of new class B preferred shares, representing 7.68% of Compass’ capital.

CCR (SA:) – Total traffic on CCR’s highways grew 11.0% between August 27th and September 2nd this year, compared to the same period last year. Without the ViaSul and ViaCosteira concessionaire, there was an increase of 2.6%. In the accumulated result for the year up to September 2, the movement increased by 16.8% (consolidated) and 11.4% (without ViaSul and Via Costeira).

Porto Seguro (SA:) – Porto Seguro’s board of directors approved the convening of an Extraordinary General Meeting (AGE) to analyze the company’s capital increase, which will increase from R$4.5 billion to R$8.5 billion.

Natura (SA:) – Natura, Mapbiomas, InfoAmazonia and Hacklab launched a platform that monitors deforestation in the Amazon in real time called “PlenaMata”. The tool features a counter of trees felled per minute and hectares cleared.

Gocil – The private security company Golcil plans to make an IPO in 2022. The company has more than 24,000 employees and its turnover is over R$1.2 billion. However, investors are looking at the company’s political risk, which has been increasingly associated with the relationship between founder Washington Cinel and political figures such as President Jair Bolsonaro and São Paulo Governor João Doria.

Eneva (SA:) – Eneva is starting a new exploratory campaign in the Amazon, looking for more natural gas to increase the company’s reserves in the region. According to Valor Econômico, an amount between R$ 100 million and R$ 120 million will be invested in the project.

Hi (SA:) – Operators and internet access providers are asking the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) and the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) to cancel the acquisition of Oi by rivals Telefônica / Vivo, TIM (SA:) and Claro, according to with the Economic Value.