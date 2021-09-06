WhatsApp for iOS works on new design for chat bubbles

Recently, a leak revealed one of WhatsApp’s future features: reactions, a function already present in another Facebook Group application, Messenger. The app is also testing new features such as improved visualization of contact data on Android and privacy functions.

WhatsApp is making one change after another, adding new functions and looks to the app. The newest implementation will be a redesign of the conversation bubbles in the app for iOS devices. According to the trustworthy leaker WABetaInfo, this new feature is already being developed and will be released in a future update.

The new WhatsApp for iOS chat bubbles will be rounder and will be colored by a new shade of green. As you can see in the images above, there is an increase in contrast between dark and light modes.

It’s also easy to notice that the redesign will make the chat bubbles wider and look more modern. You will have to wait until this function is released to know exactly what the impact will be on daily usage. So far, however, there is no information about distribution dates for the novelty.

What did you think of this new design? Did you find it better than the old one?