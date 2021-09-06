WhatsApp will stop working on some phones

by

General

see which ones

06 Sept 2021 – 8:17 amPer Janici Demetrius

- Credit: Disclosure Credit: Disclosure

WhatsApp released a list of mobile devices where the app will stop working from November 1st.

In less than two months, smartphone models with Android OS 4.0.4 or earlier will become incompatible with WhatsApp, as will iPhones with iOS 9 or lower.

In this way, millions of users around the world will lose the ability to send messages and make video calls through the app.

See the list of devices:
– Samsung: Galaxy S3 Mini, Trend II, Trend Lite, Core, Ace 2
– LG: Optimus F7, F5, L3 II Dual, F7 II, F5 II
– Sony: Xperia
– Huawei: Ascend Mate and Ascend D2
– Apple: iPhone SE, 6S, and 6S Plus

Source: R7.com

Join Radio Jaraguá’s WhatsApp Groups

Related Matters

General

State promises to review decree on municipal sanitation services

The sector demands the alteration of state decree 1,372, of July 14, 2021, which defines the structure of the regionalized provision of basic sanitation services in the State.

State promises to review decree on municipal sanitation services

General

Spring Concert takes String Groups to the SCAR stage this Sunday

The Spring Concert will have reduced capacity, following all protocols required to control the pandemic.

Spring Concert takes String Groups to the SCAR stage this Sunday

Safety

Rua Carlos Eggert partially banned this Friday

The location is signposted, but requires the attention of drivers.

Rua Carlos Eggert partially banned this Friday

General

Artists will create outdoor sculptures at Pico Malwee

The public will be able to follow the evolution of artistic creation live, always from 7am to 6pm.

Artists will create outdoor sculptures at Pico Malwee

See more of General