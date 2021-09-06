WhatsApp will stop working on some phones

General see which ones

WhatsApp released a list of mobile devices where the app will stop working from November 1st.

In less than two months, smartphone models with Android OS 4.0.4 or earlier will become incompatible with WhatsApp, as will iPhones with iOS 9 or lower.

In this way, millions of users around the world will lose the ability to send messages and make video calls through the app.

See the list of devices:

– Samsung: Galaxy S3 Mini, Trend II, Trend Lite, Core, Ace 2

– LG: Optimus F7, F5, L3 II Dual, F7 II, F5 II

– Sony: Xperia

– Huawei: Ascend Mate and Ascend D2

– Apple: iPhone SE, 6S, and 6S Plus



