which movie will be shown on TV Globo on Sunday?

Actress Any Maia, 11, from Ceará, who is part of the cast of “Nos Tempos do Imperador”, a 6:00 pm soap on TV Globo, shared on her Instagram visit to Instituto Primeira Infância (Iprede), in Fortaleza. The artist invited her followers to participate in a toy donation campaign. Also in the capital of Ceará, the artist supports the NGO Abrace, of which she is an ambassador. The project rescues and rehabilitates abandoned animals and makes them available for adoption.

Any has already played 22 characters in theater and shared stages with Gabriel Braga Nunes, Larissa Manoela and Marcelo Serrado.

The artist’s mother, Gezenia Maia, says that since she was little her daughter dreams of acting. “When she was two years old, the coordinator of the school called me and said that she would like her to play the role of Snow White child in the play that was going to have at the end of the year. She played the role and loved it! Since then he has not stopped acting. As Any herself says, ‘Mom, acting for me is as good as breathing‘”, said Gazenia in an interview with the MT website.

Any lives in Rio de Janeiro with her mother and they usually meet the rest of the family in Fortaleza on holidays. In addition to being an actress, she is also a model and enjoys playing musical instruments. She was Mini Miss Ceará and Mini Miss Brasil Photogenic in 2016 and now dreams of studying cinema and working out of Brazil.

