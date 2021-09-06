Who is the ‘English McGregor’ who destroyed a Brazilian in his debut and even promised to run over the original’

“I came to take care of the UFC, I am the new king here, I am the new money man”.

Anyone who reads the sentence quickly thinks it came out of Conor McGregor’s mouth. But the truth is, there’s a new talker in the world’s top MMA competition. But, after all, who is Paddy Pimblett, the English sensation who destroyed Brazilian Luigi Vendramini on his UFC debut and has already promised to even run over the original McGregor in the future?

Sportingbet sponsored content

“I’m like an infection. I am very polarizing. Some love me, others hate me. But you will see me fight! I put butts in chairs and eyes in this sport,” Paddy told ESPN.

At just 27 years old and with a record of 17 professional wins and three losses, Pimblett has a similar trajectory to Conor’s, inclusive. The Englishman arrived at the UFC accredited by the Cage Warriors featherweight title, the same as McGregor won in the past.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Paddy has a very aggressive style, but he draws attention even for his confidence in interviews, always teasing his rivals and saying he’s going to take over the world.

Like the Irish, he even makes predictions about the end of his fights. Against Vendramini, he promised and fulfilled when he got the knockout in the first round.

“I wasn’t just saying, I went there to KO in the first round. Luigi went to sleep, man! He needed a pillow! I didn’t even get a chance to throw more punches because he went to take a nap”, he joked.

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

There is, however, a crucial difference between the two: despite the knockout, Pimblett is even an expert in grappling, the grappling fight. Of the 17 victories in his career, seven were by submission – and another six by knockout.

Even so, he has already predicted that he will run over the original McGregor. In floor!

“I said this in an interview six years ago, I would run him over! And I’m not even kidding. I think I would take him to the ground and submit it with some ease”, he said.

Paddy knows that the dream duel with McGregor for money is not close to happening. But it’s not an impossible thing either. After all, he’s already been noticed! Conor himself wished him “good luck” on social media before his debut.

“I’m miles away from this fight, I’m not crazy. But it’s like I say, I don’t care. This is in the hands of the UFC. I’m the guy who puts ass in the chair,” he said.

How about a superfight like this at Anfield?

“For the next few years I want to fight in Anfield, the home of my football team (Liverpool). We will sell all tickets, I promise! This is coming!” warned Paddy.