‘Why didn’t they tell you before? The world is watching’

Lionel Messi’s words during the confusion that suspended the derby between Brazil and Argentina this Sunday (5), in São Paulo, they won the pages of newspapers around the world.

No longer in the official uniform, the Argentine captain returned to the Neo Química Arena lawn to talk to Brazilian players, including Neymar, and gave his opinion on the fact that prevented the match from happening.

“We’ve been here for three days. They waited for the match to start. Why didn’t they let you know before? Why didn’t they go to the hotel? The world is seeing all this,” Messi said in a conversation caught by broadcast cameras.

The match was interrupted by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) because four players from Argentina could not be on the field.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, defender Romero and midfielders Buendía and Lo Celso, who play in English football, would not be able to play, as they failed to comply with the quarantine rules for travelers leaving the UK for Brazil.

Anvisa inspectors entered the field when the starting was still at the beginning, before 5 minutes of play, and interrupted the sequence of the game. The Argentines then went straight to the locker room and from there to the hotel, escorted by the police.