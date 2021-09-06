Widow of MC Kevin reports bad feeling before funkeiro’s death

Deolane Bezerra, lawyer and widow of MC Kevin, recalled the night of the death of the funkeiro, who died after falling off the balcony of a hotel in Rio de Janeiro in May, at the age of 23.

In a chat with Matheus Mazzafera on the youtuber channel, Deolane said that now she only thinks about the good times with the funkeiro and that she is revolted by false news involving her name.

I won’t say anything else, it’s just that people who don’t know me revolt by saying some things. I promised myself that I was going to live my life, […] but there’s no way you can’t rescue a memory at a time of day. He is very much alive in me. It feels like I’m waiting for him to come back from a show, from a trip. I haven’t assimilated it yet. He was a very good person, with a lot of light, who cheered everywhere he went. […] It’s very sad to hear that you’re fighting for inheritance. […] I never talked about money, they were spoken conversations that were poorly clarified on his part because I never said anything. What I wanted was him and I won’t have it anymore. Deolane Calf

She also told about the conversation she had with Valquíria Nascimento, Kevin’s mother, before the trip to Rio:

On the day we went to Rio, I told her: ‘I have a very bad feeling, Val‘. And she said: ‘Go, because if you are my son, come back’. Only I thought because it was forbidden to dance. When they hired Kevin, I said: ‘No, don’t go, we’ll settle down here’, and he didn’t: ‘No, I have to pay the bills’. […] I went with him and he didn’t come back. I came back alone and he in a coffin. Deolane Calf

The lawyer said that the two were already getting ready for bed when the MC was called by friends who accompanied him on the trip. “I know how influential Kevin was, he was very young. It’s very difficult for a 22-year-old boy who came out of extreme poverty to have a wife, money, car, club, everything at his disposal right in front of him, it’s very difficult to say no,” she said.

Deolane said that she never saw Kevin alive in the hospital, since in every attempt she ended up being pushed away by the medical team due to cardiac arrests that the funkeiro suffered:

They wouldn’t let me see him. I saw Kevin alive at 12pm, 1pm and then in the coffin. I saw him from a distance coming on the stretcher. […] It seemed like he didn’t want me to see him in that state, every time I tried he got sick. […] I only saw Val in front of me, thinking: ‘My God, what am I going to tell his mother?’ I didn’t have the heart to break the news to her. Deolane Calf