Will there be in Brazil? Xiaomi launches Mi Pad 5 on the global market and alleged prices have already leaked

After many leaks and speculation, Xiaomi introduced in August the Mi Pad 5 line — two new tablets with advanced specifications, such as Snapdragon chips and 120 Hz refresh rate screens, which aim to intensify competition in the still dominated tablet market by Apple.

The series launch was a great success in China: more than 200,000 units were sold in five minutes. With such popularity involved in consumer feedback, it is clear that Xiaomi is already planning to launch the Mi Pad 5 and Mi Pad 5 Pro in the global market.

On September 15, the Chinese manufacturer will announce the launch of the new product in other regions of the world; and we already have access to the supposed sale prices. The expectation is that the amount will be higher than that applied in China.