Will there be in Brazil? Xiaomi launches Mi Pad 5 on the global market and alleged prices have already leaked

After many leaks and speculation, Xiaomi introduced in August the Mi Pad 5 line — two new tablets with advanced specifications, such as Snapdragon chips and 120 Hz refresh rate screens, which aim to intensify competition in the still dominated tablet market by Apple.
The series launch was a great success in China: more than 200,000 units were sold in five minutes. With such popularity involved in consumer feedback, it is clear that Xiaomi is already planning to launch the Mi Pad 5 and Mi Pad 5 Pro in the global market.
On September 15, the Chinese manufacturer will announce the launch of the new product in other regions of the world; and we already have access to the supposed sale prices. The expectation is that the amount will be higher than that applied in China.
A store in Belarus has already announced the launch price of the novelty in the country and an unboxing video of the tablet. Specifically at this store, the Mi Pad 5 will be sold in a version with a Snapdragon 860 chip, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage for US$480 (~ R$2491). By way of comparison, Xiaomi charges around US$310 (~R$1609) for this same variant in China.
Xiaomi Tab 5 Global Unboxing leaked by Belorussian retailer https://t.co/Tgtyp5jpal.
Source (IG):https://t.co/uvIOmYmep1
Source:https://t.co/CjXqH4EwVK pic.twitter.com/5AgG938PI5
— Xiaomiui | Xiaomi & MIUI News (@xiaomiui) September 4, 2021
This price increase is not unexpected — certainly the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 would sell for a higher price outside the home country. The $170 margin is understandable, but it is worth pointing out that the variation can be greater or less depending on the region. So far there is no information about a possible launch of the tablet line in Brazil.
What did you think of this price variation? Would you like the Mi Pad 5 to be released in Brazil?