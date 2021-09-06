Willian is out of Corinthians related list to face Juventude

Attacking midfielder Willian will not be among the Corinthians team members for the match against Juventude, on Tuesday, at Neo Química Arena. Confirmation came through the player himself, during his press conference at CT Joaquim Grava.

“Not yet (going to the game). I’m in the training process, I’ve been training separately at Arsenal, so I need a few more days to get in better physical shape. I hope that next weekend I’ll be fine to enter the field again” , said.

“My last official game was in May, so I have to get a few more days of training,” continued the Corinthians 10 shirt.

Willian arrived in Brazil on Wednesday and took tests on Thursday, at CT, going to the field starting on Friday. As the work period is still very short, the idea is to have it more ready on the weekend, against Atlético-GO, away from home.

Without him, coach Sylvinho will still have to wait to be able to count on all the reinforcements from the current transfer window. While Giuliano and Renato Augusto have already debuted, Róger Guedes should be the news this Tuesday. João Pedro is another possibility.

