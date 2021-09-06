With ‘enthusiasm’ and feet on the ground, Botafogo CEO envisions a ‘viable model’ to hire Rafael; there will be a meeting this monday

O Botafogo positioned himself on the negotiation with the right-back Rafael, ex-Manchester United (ENG) and Lyon (FRA). It fell to the CEO Jorge Braga drop a note, published by club communication.

The manager speaks of enthusiasm for the negotiation, but at the same time feet on the ground due to the budget commitment. There will be a decisive meeting this Monday.

Read the note:

“We believe it is important to present a new update to the fans about the negotiations with right-back Rafael. Botafogo is very impacted by the enthusiasm, passion and dream of the player to wear the alvinegra shirt, in addition to being a very high level athlete who has a lot to add on and off the field..

Since the beginning of negotiations, we have been carrying out a series of financial simulations internally, studying models and projecting scenarios.

I have already expressed to the president and other directors my enthusiasm with this hiring, as long as this does not make the club go backwards in its premises of honoring debts and commitments.

I want to make clear my desire to have Rafael, even if the only viable model in the short term is a donation or mutual benefit from distinguished fans. This alternative is not ideal in our conviction as a way to manage, but it may be an exception to make this very special project feasible..

Tomorrow (6/9) there will be a definitive meeting with the athlete and his representatives to try to reach a positive outcome.

Additionally, we will need to take tough internal steps to ensure that the budget commitment is maintained. This means releasing and seeking agreements with athletes who are outside the plans for the season’s sequel.”