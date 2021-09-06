With Fernando Diniz fired, who will be Santos’ new coach?

Coach did not resist the defeat to Cuiabá and leaves Vila Belmiro; See the candidates to assume the Santos command

Fernando Diniz is no longer Santos coach. The information was released by the club this Sunday afternoon (5), a day after the team alvinegra defeated Cuiabá by 2-1, adding a negative sequence of six games without a win and the worrying approach to the relegation zone of the Championship Brazilian.

The coach’s visit to Vila Belmiro lasted less than four months. Under Diniz’s command, Santos played 27 games and won ten games, drew seven and lost another ten games. There were 29 goals scored and 29 conceded in this period.

Diniz leaves Santos in 13th place in the Brasileirão, four points above Z-4. The team is still alive in the Copa do Brasil and needs to beat Athletico-PR to go to the semifinals. The team was eliminated from the Copa Sudamericana in the quarterfinals for Libertad-PAR.

In addition to the coach, assistant coaches Eduardo Zuma and Yan Razera and physical trainer Wagner Bertelli also leave the club.

Santos FC announces that Fernando Diniz is leaving the role of coach of the professional team this Sunday, September 5th. The coach was also informed in Cuiabá, after a meeting with the president Andres Rueda and the football executive, André Mazzuco. pic.twitter.com/Ojm9OCdUPF — Santos Futebol Clube (@SantosFC) September 5, 2021

Who will be the new Santos coach?

Now, the expectation is for hiring a replacement for Diniz. Marcelo Fernandes, permanent assistant of the main team from Santos, will temporarily assume command until a decision is made. Fernandes was already ahead of the Santos team in 2021, after the resignation of Ariel Holan.

There are still no names speculated by the Santos board. Some Brazilian coaches are available on the market and may be contacted by the club in the coming days. Fábio Carille was recently fired from Al-Ittihad and may be an option, as well as Dorival Júnior, without a club since 2020, when he left Athletico-PR. Another free coach on the market is Guto Ferreira, ex-Ceará.