With Fernando Diniz fired, who will be Santos’ new coach?

by

Coach did not resist the defeat to Cuiabá and leaves Vila Belmiro; See the candidates to assume the Santos command

Fernando Diniz is no longer Santos coach. The information was released by the club this Sunday afternoon (5), a day after the team alvinegra defeated Cuiabá by 2-1, adding a negative sequence of six games without a win and the worrying approach to the relegation zone of the Championship Brazilian.

The coach’s visit to Vila Belmiro lasted less than four months. Under Diniz’s command, Santos played 27 games and won ten games, drew seven and lost another ten games. There were 29 goals scored and 29 conceded in this period.

Football live or whenever you want? Click here and try DAZN free for a month!

Choice of editors

Diniz leaves Santos in 13th place in the Brasileirão, four points above Z-4. The team is still alive in the Copa do Brasil and needs to beat Athletico-PR to go to the semifinals. The team was eliminated from the Copa Sudamericana in the quarterfinals for Libertad-PAR.

In addition to the coach, assistant coaches Eduardo Zuma and Yan Razera and physical trainer Wagner Bertelli also leave the club.